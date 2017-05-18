News By Tag
The Ascension of Cabals: Magic & Battle Cards!
New cards available, card improvements and more fixes improve Cabals!
Choose your side now at www.cabalsgame.com
The game is available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone and Steam (Closed Beta). Mixing the thrill of battle cards with the strategy of board control and deck building brings unique aspects to the card game genre!
About Kyy Games
Kyy Games is an independent game studio located in Tampere, Finland specializing in card, board and role-playing games. The team is a perfect blend of industry veterans and new talents. As a small studio they pride themselves on being versatile, well organised and ambitious. This can be seen from the game repertoire including Knights of Pen & Paper 2, Trulon: The Shadow Engine, Cabals: Magic & Battle Cards and more.
Play now at www.cabalsgame.com
