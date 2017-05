New cards available, card improvements and more fixes improve Cabals!

-- The Ascension of Cabals: Magic & Battle Cards is now complete. More cards have been added to the game. Now every cabals has the same number of cards. Not only that but there are the same number of heroes, commons, uncommons and rares. The battlegrounds of cabals are level like never before. In total the recent developments of Cabals have seen 12 new cards added and 36 other card improvements. This and other fixes makes this, the 6th year of Cabals, the most developed and enjoyable experience yet for the Cabals Community.Choose your side now at www.cabalsgame.comThe game is available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone and Steam (Closed Beta). Mixing the thrill of battle cards with the strategy of board control and deck building brings unique aspects to the card game genre!Press release additional content:About Kyy GamesKyy Games is an independent game studio located in Tampere, Finland specializing in card, board and role-playing games. The team is a perfect blend of industry veterans and new talents. As a small studio they pride themselves on being versatile, well organised and ambitious. This can be seen from the game repertoire including Knights of Pen & Paper 2, Trulon: The Shadow Engine, Cabals: Magic & Battle Cards and more.Play now at www.cabalsgame.com