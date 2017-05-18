News By Tag
Zambian farming community embraces Agritech Expo Zambia as fourth edition another resounding success
"Agritech Expo Zambia lived up to its hype and scored another resounding success" says Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers' Union.
The well-known farming equipment supplier AFGRI, the sole John Deere distributor in Zambia, was this year's platinum sponsor and headed up an impressive list of leading suppliers of agri services and products with more than 240 local and international companies that sponsored and exhibited at Agritech Expo. The seven international pavilions showcased specialised offerings from France, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, UK, Zimbabwe and China.
The event also offered free to attend workshops with practical advice as well as live demonstrations to help farmers combat challenges such as the armyworm, explore new technologies such as aquaculture as well as learn from experts on improving efficiency of operations and yields on their farms.
Says the ZNFU President Jervis Zimba: "it is our belief that Agritech Expo, which has become the biggest agricultural showpiece in Zambia, will continue unveiling new ideologies and technologies relevant to the growth of our farmers not only in Zambia, but also beyond, that will help lift the poor majority out of poverty; the push behind the creation of the expo. With this in mind, we are expecting an even bigger Agritech Expo in 2018."
More quotes from delighted participants at Agritech Expo Zambia 2017:
• "Agritech Expo helps us tap into valuable opportunities for us to advance agriculture in our country. I am very grateful for those who came over the boarders of our country to participate... I am here because I believe in agriculture."
- H.E President of the Republic of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu
• "Having a French pavilion at Agritech for the first time was a great endeavour and success. I am convinced that the French pavilion in 2018 will be even better!"
- Emmanuel COHET, Ambassador of France to Zambia, Special Representative to COMESA
• "My experience at this year's Agritech workshop has really enlightened me and availed me with information on available alternative agri techniques and products including practices to enhance productivity."
- Mr Charles Mulenga, emerging small scale farmer
• "The 2017 Agritech Expo has been great, has lived up to the price we paid for and we have gotten over 500 orders for our products, that is a testimony it's a great place to go. This is the first time to come here and we are definitely getting a bigger space and sponsoring the commercial farmers' workshop for next year."
– Mwila Wando, Managing Director, Live Clean Energy, Zambia
• "We first participated in Agritech Expo Zambia in 2014 and have attended all editions since then and have seen the outdoor fair growing year by year! Many German companies had the possibility to introduce their products to Zambian farmers. Every year we meet new people from different regions, and all are very interested to learn more about new products and services. Many thanks to the organizer team – they did everything possible to develop the exhibition further and help the companies increase their business! We are looking forward to next year's Agritech Expo to bring even more exhibitors from Germany and other countries."
- Martin Botzian, Head of Communication at DLG International GmbH, German Pavilion co-ordinating partner on behalf of the German Agricultural Society for the last four years.
• "Spintelligent organised a world class event, my colleagues and I were very impressed and amazed. Everything was properly arranged and organised. Please pat yourselves on your backs, you are great event organizers."
- Mutinta Moonga, PR Manager, Power FM
• "Agritech Expo Zambia without a doubt the best organised and most pleasant one I have ever been to. Even the toilets were great - and coming from expo experience that's more or less miraculous."
- Nan Bowley-Smith, AfricanFarming.com
Multi-award winning Agritech Expo
Earlier this year, Agritech Expo Zambia won two coveted awards at the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent. Agritech Expo won for Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition +12000 sqm and for Distinction in Social Responsibility.
The expo has an outreach programme at the local Golden Valley Basic School, where, with the assistance of numerous event sponsors, it is assisting the school with much needed infrastructure upgrades, equipment supplies and management of the school's farm.
Agritech Expo Zambia is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. Other well-known agri events by Spintelligent include Agritech Expo Tanzania and Agribusiness Congress East Africa.
The event will return to GART in Chisamba in April 2018.
