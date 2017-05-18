 
Oddway International Announces Addition Of Regorafenib In Their Products Inventory

"Indian Generic Regorafenib, Manufactured By Bayer Pharma AG"
 
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, a pharmaceutical exporter, distributor and wholesale supplier illustrious for its expertise in the industry introduces yet another efficient medication, Resihance contains Regorafenib manufactured by Bayer Pharma AG and marketed by Zydus (Division of cadila health care limited) in a pack of 28 tablets, in their broadspread of product List.

Regorafenib, a Generic product of Stivarga (Resihance) is a medication mainly used for treating colorectal cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. It is also used to treat patients with a type of stomach, bowel, or esophagus cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Resihance Regorafenib 40mg is a medicine that targets proteins in cancer cells and stops the cancer cells from growing. Oddway International declares of more than twenty categories of product catalogues with hundreds of quality products in each category offered at the reasonable price. They take credit in 'quality control' and 'quality assurance' to offer their local and global customers improved health and wellness with their quality medicine.

About Oddway International
OddwayInternational, has gained regard among the prominent exporter, supplier and distributor of best quality Pharmaceutical products within the few years of its established in 2010. Since its inception, it has been at the front position of providing the greatest quality products to its customers globally. It is committed to continuous innovation, research and efforts to provide health care for all, improve the overall performance and health of the customer.

For more information, please visit : http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
