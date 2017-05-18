 
Industry News





Nokia Phones Making a Comeback – KAnalysis Managing Design Portfolio Transfer

KAnalysis is managing the transfer of one of the biggest design portfolio in India
 
 
Nokia Returns
Nokia Returns
SOUTH DELHI, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets are set to return to the global consumer market, created by a new company, HMD global Oy ("HMD"). HMD has been founded to provide a focused, independent home for a full range of Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets.

In 2016, HMD has conditionally entered into an agreement with Microsoft to acquire the rights to use the "Nokia" trademark on feature phones until 2024, and design rights relating to Microsoft's Feature Phone Business. Together these agreements make HMD the sole global licensee for all types of Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets.

In 2017, KAnalysis started the process of transfer of a portfolio of over 400 design patents in India in one batch, from Microsoft to HMD. This would be one of the biggest design patent transfers managed by a firm in India.

FIH Foxconn's mobile division would handle the manufacturing and distribution of Nokia mobile phones across the globe. This agreement will give HMD full access to FIH's world-leading device manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and its growing suite of proprietary mobile technologies and components.

KAnalysis is the company exclusively managing the Intellectual Property portfolio of FIH & HMD in India.

For more information visit http://www.KAnalysis.com or contact business@kanalysis.com

Ashutosh Choudhary
KAnalysis Consultant (P) Ltd.
