DMCA shares pioneering experience on maritime sector with Ajman Tourism Development Department

Government integration is strategic priority to cement UAE's position on global maritime map

-- May 24, 2017Dubai, United Arab EmiratesThe Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) hosted today (Wednesday, May 24, 2017) a high-level delegation from the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD). The meeting was a part of its efforts to share its pioneering experience at the national level to position the UAE's maritime sector at the highest levels of competitiveness, inclusiveness and excellence in the global maritime industry.The session highlighted the achievements in enhancing the attractiveness of the local maritime tourism and the development of visiting yacht policies in Dubai. This reflects DMCA's keenness to reinforce the concept of government integration to make the maritime sector a key player in building a competitive, diversified and sustainable economy that will bring prosperity and wellbeing to present and future generations.DMCA officials highlighted the most successful instances from Dubai's maritime sector which has resulted in it being ranked as the 10th in the list of the world's top maritime capitals of 2017 and 5th among the world's most competitive and attractive maritime clusters. The meeting focused on the best ways to improve maritime tourism by leveraging Dubai's experience which has taken quantum leap in the development of the maritime sector's legislative, legal, financing, maritime, logistics and operational services, addressing the present and future requirements.Ali Al Dabbous, Executive Director of Operations, Dubai Maritime City Authority, welcomed officials from the ATDD. He stated that the visit will enable them to learn from Dubai's pioneering march to become the world's leading maritime tourism destination. He emphasized the importance of joint cooperation with the ATDD and all federal government bodies in accomplishing the vision of the UAE's leadership in enhancing the historical role of the maritime sector in the economic and cultural development of the nation."We are committed to disseminating our successful experience across the UAE by promoting knowledge-sharing channels and sharing our best practices as well as global standards. This will enable our strategic partners in the government sector to follow our path in improving maritime safety and enhancing operational efficiency within the maritime tourism sector as one of the most important components of the maritime clustering. It will help them build an integrated, secure and supportive maritime environment for the growth and diversification of the national economy. Dubai's success in competing with the world's largest maritime clusters puts us at the forefront to render our expertise in supporting national endeavors to promote the UAE as a world-class maritime tourism destination,"concluded Al Dabbous.