Triumph Donnelly Studios VENDETTA VETTE To Co-Produce With Other Production Companies

-- Entertainment News: VENDETTA VETTETriumph Donnelly Studios LLCRelease: Triumph Donnelly Studios announced today their VENDETTA VETTE project for late 2017 will work with other Productions Companies to produce the Official Movie Short now in Pre-Productions. Executive Chairman and Creator of VENDETTA VETTE, DJ Donnelly stated yesterday, " this is a strong woman project with a strong woman based concept, the cast driven, innovative script which is very, very, marketable globally will attract the right, reputable and bankable productions company to co-produce this exiting new character and concept, woman globally will want more VENDETTA VETTE", Donnelly stated. Triumph Donnelly Studios will offer this great opportunity for the right Productions Company, either with a Female Executive Producer with her own Productions Company. Donnelly stated," my office has seen that Woman Producers do not get a real chance to Produce great projects like VENDETTA VETTE, Hollywood does not see this great talent not being given the chance to Produce great projects, Triumph Donnelly Studios does does see their potential Donnelly stated." Product Placement on a VENDETTA VETTE project is a branding expansion for Companies to get in on the ground floor as well, Donnelly stated".Triumph Donnelly Studios VENDETTA VETTE will create a markable global brand as well, Donnelly stated, " the VENDETTA VETTE Brand will expand into VENDETTA VETTE FASHIONS, merchandise and more in 2018 prior to the first feature film in late 2018, VENDETTA VETTE Mission One, a first in the franchise, Donnelly stated". The Official Movie Short stars, Chase Masterson, Nadia Lanfranconi, Co-Starring Laura Meadows, Seira Kagami, Directed by Justin Kreinbrink, Fashions by Jalen Harrison & Laura Meadows, Music by Ahikito Matsumoto, Executive Producer & Creator DJ Donnelly. Productions are planned for late 2017 in Tucson, Arizona.EndPress Relations:Jennifer Culver, Press RelationsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLC(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved(c) vendetta vette fashions all rights reserved