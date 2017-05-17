News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bikini Movie Classic Peace, Love & Bikinis! - goes to Cannes Film Festival with ITN Distribution
Docu-comedy classic feature about a Hollywood Celebrity Swimwear Designer, featuring sexy Victoria Secrets Supermodels and Directed by Jane S. Linter arrives on the French Riviera - just in time for Summer!
Ashley Paige was THE "Go to" celebrity swimsuit designer in Hollywood who had it all — magazine covers, A-list celebrities clamoring for her sexy hand-knitted bikinis, and a brand-new store in the hottest part of Hollywood. But just as fast as she had become an overnight sensation - she hit rock bottom! Peace, Love & Bikinis! is a 90 minute docu-comedy feature directed by Award Winning Fashion Film Director Jane S. Linter who tracks Paige's journey from her humble beginnings in Florida/Alabama, to strip clubs, and doggie rescue missions to the Red Carpet and dazzle of Hollywood. With an entourage of Supermodels, and a cast of surprise Hollywood Guest Celebrities VIP's and Fashionistas the future looks bright for Ashley Paige …but can she make her dream of showing at LA Fashion Week come true? With only 6 weeks to go, no money and the clock ticking - the stakes are impossible! Get ready for some hysterical moments and fashion drama with Peace, Love & Bikinis!
ITN Distribution, Inc. is a leading independent film distribution company that specializes in high quality, genre and star driven independent films for the domestic and international TV, VOD, DVD and theatrical markets. ITN releases 24 films per year with ITN's connection to all major retailers and rentals in North America, such as Redbox, Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon and Video-On-Demand (VOD) outlets. ITN produces, distributes and acquires films worldwide. ITN attends the following 12 markets each year: Cannes Film Festival, American Film Market, Berlin Film Festival-European Film Market, Hong Kong FILMART, MIP TV, MIPCOM, NATPE Eastern Europe, NATPE Miami, Toronto, Prague-World Content, Ventana Sur-Argentina and Busan, Korea The AsianFIlm Market.
Jane Linter is considered an Expert in her field of Fashion , Style & Beauty, and has steadily built her reputation as an Award Winning Producer & Director in London & Hollywood in Fashion Films. She won "Best Documentary"
Find ITN Distribution @ Le Marche De Film
Le Palais | Riviera Booth E10
May 17 – 26, 2017
stuart@itndistribution.com
Contact:
SZTV Media in LA
+001 323 413 7988
for enquiries and appointments
Media Contact
Mike Gardner SZTV Media in LA
press@sztvmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 24, 2017