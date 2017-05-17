 
Industry News





Bikini Movie Classic Peace, Love & Bikinis! - goes to Cannes Film Festival with ITN Distribution

Docu-comedy classic feature about a Hollywood Celebrity Swimwear Designer, featuring sexy Victoria Secrets Supermodels and Directed by Jane S. Linter arrives on the French Riviera - just in time for Summer!
 
 
Runway Model in Peace, Love & Bikinis!
Runway Model in Peace, Love & Bikinis!
 
CANNES, France - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- If you like teeny weeny "hot-Haute" Couture knitted bikinis and swimsuits,  Red Carpets, Hollywood, Celebrities,  Papparazzi and sexy Victoria Secrets supermodels, like Lindsay Ellingson and Vogue Supermodel Jessica Miller then this docu-comedy about the cut-throat world of Hollywood Red Carpet Fashion - is just for you!

Ashley Paige was THE "Go to"  celebrity  swimsuit designer in Hollywood who had it all — magazine covers,  A-list celebrities clamoring for her sexy hand-knitted bikinis, and a brand-new store in the hottest part of Hollywood. But just as fast as she had become an overnight sensation - she hit rock bottom!   Peace, Love & Bikinis! is a 90 minute docu-comedy feature directed by Award Winning Fashion Film Director Jane S. Linter  who tracks Paige's journey  from her humble beginnings in Florida/Alabama, to strip clubs, and doggie rescue missions  to the Red Carpet and dazzle of Hollywood.  With an entourage of  Supermodels, and a cast of surprise Hollywood Guest Celebrities VIP's and Fashionistas the future looks bright for Ashley Paige …but can she make her dream of showing at  LA Fashion Week come true?  With only 6 weeks to go, no money and the clock ticking - the stakes are impossible!   Get ready for some hysterical moments and fashion drama  with Peace, Love & Bikinis!

ITN Distribution, Inc. is a leading independent film distribution company that specializes in high quality, genre and star driven independent films for the domestic and international TV, VOD, DVD and theatrical markets. ITN releases 24 films per year with ITN's connection to all major retailers and rentals in North America, such as Redbox, Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon and Video-On-Demand (VOD) outlets. ITN produces, distributes and acquires films worldwide. ITN attends the following 12 markets each year:  Cannes Film Festival, American Film Market, Berlin Film Festival-European Film Market, Hong Kong FILMART, MIP TV, MIPCOM, NATPE Eastern Europe, NATPE Miami, Toronto, Prague-World Content, Ventana Sur-Argentina  and  Busan, Korea The AsianFIlm Market.

Jane Linter is considered an Expert  in her field of Fashion , Style & Beauty,  and has steadily built her reputation as an Award Winning Producer & Director in London & Hollywood in Fashion Films.  She won "Best Documentary" at the NYC International Independent Fim & Video Festival with Peace, Love & Bikinis! which went on to become a TV series in the USA on TLC called "Bikinis or Bust". Now with her second  Best Documentary Film Award at LJIFFF 2016,  and a TV series in the works  "Who RU Wearing?", the Sky's the Limit .  View the trailer online @ http://www.peacelovebikinis.com

Find ITN Distribution @ Le Marche De Film
Le Palais | Riviera Booth E10

May 17 – 26, 2017
stuart@itndistribution.com

Contact:
SZTV Media in LA
+001 323 413 7988
for enquiries and appointments

Media Contact
Mike Gardner SZTV Media in LA
press@sztvmedia.com
Source:SZTV Media
Email:***@sztvmedia.com
Page Updated Last on: May 24, 2017
