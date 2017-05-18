Calzedonia Beachwear 2017 Press Campaign: #girlgang

The coral beaches of Turks and Caicos, with palm trees and the crystal-clear waters of the ocean, are the setting for Calzedonia's Summer 2017 beachwear campaign, #GirlGang.

--The coral beaches of Turks and Caicos, with palm trees and the crystal-clear waters of the ocean, are the setting for Calzedonia's Summer 2017 beachwear campaign, #GirlGang.Featuring not just a single model, but a team (or rather a "gang") of 4 who star in the advertising campaign.Vivacious young women, who want to have fun and share experiences, united by a close bond: true friendship.Seen through the lens of the internationally acclaimed photographer Ben Watts.Togetherness is the watchword for CALZEDONIA this summer.Exchanging glances, the amazing chemistry between the women means they don't take themselves too seriously, because summertime is for leisure and fun with a gang of inseparable friends, your very own #girlgang.To celebrate your identity in your own group, Calzedonia lets you customise their colour-block swimwear online with your preferred message, such as your name, nickname or, even better, the name of your "girlgang"!Alternatively, in selected stores you can customise your swimsuit with ready-made patches or messages, captured forever on your Calzedonia swimwear. Whether you are "#mermaid", "born in the 90's" or you feel "#sunkissed", there's a print to suit you!