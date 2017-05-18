News By Tag
BAS Energy Awarded TGP's Bronze Accredited Quality Compliance Partner
During January to March 2017, our sales have been regularly reviewed by TGP and their compliance team have commended us for achieving consistently high standards.
Total Gas & Power (TGP) state that it is vital that any customers entering into a supply contract with TGP do so having been provided all relevant information to enable them to make an informed and fair decision.
The UK business energy market is dominated by energy brokers, and TGP has spent a lot of time developing relationships and working with these brokers to ensure they are offering customers the best level of service. As well as taking strong action on any failings identified, TGP also has a program of recognition around those brokers that are shown through TGPs monitoring program to be achieving a high level of performance against our high quality and compliance standards.
