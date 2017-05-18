All about serviced offices offered in India

Shed some light on the serviced offices feasibility and its usability.

-- Taking an office for rent is huge expense these days. Even hiring a conventional office space, you need to pay on month by month basis, nut if the business turns sour you are bounded by the contract and can't opt out of it for that fixed period. Apart from that you need to buy all the equipment related to communication and productivity. You also need to buy furniture and renovate the office so it looks better and have to establish brick by brick. However, this is not the case when you are using serviced office at it provides you a platform where you only have to be focused about business and nothing else. A service office is a space which could be booked for short time for a day even hours too and have plenty of benefits.Booking or short term contractThe businesses which rent their serviced offices always do a short-term contract agreement or booking sort receipt system with the client. The owners of the serviced office rent the offices on rolling basis and you have to pay at the end of the month for the services used. The contract length can be very small sometimes it even is not a contract but a booking sort of arrangements where you can book the serviced office for few days or so. The contracts or bookings includes the necessary services and equipment for the required office.Testing the watersThe split testing method is one of the most efficient marketing method for testing market and is beneficial for your business. Thus, by renting serviced office in different location or in cities you can test multiple market across the country without even investing too much. You just need to findto carry out your business from there. Say you needyou can get it through brokers or online and can start your business directly. So it's a great tool for testing.Access to equipment and servicesThe serviced office management always try to maintain their serviced office at best condition and has their own staff and other services. The services are offered to the person or company who ever would rent it. Thus, by renting a serviced office you are not only entitled for the use of office but you get additional benefits like services, staffs and office equipment. The services offered are guaranteed good quality services.Client types1. New market: - business which are managed from abroad or other regions require the serviced offices to work in other regions2. Start-upcompanies:- SME or medium business who wants to open their office at multiple location for short term of time and then gamble into a larger game.3. Overflow: - its typically a huge company growing at a rapid speed which requires a office for some time until they make further arrangements of permanent office4. Project based: - these sorts require office for the time till the project is completed so they don't need to invest in permanent or lease rent office serviced office is all that they need.