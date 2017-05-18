News By Tag
Putting an effort in changing the password of SBCGlobal email account? Here are the ways
SBC Global email account is known as the webmail accounts is specially used by the multiple users comfortably on their mobile devices and other email account platforms.
After configuring the SBC Global email account in case, someone is getting failed to change the password then he is free to contact techies who are quite expert to get the guidance on how to change the password instantly. For that aim, SBC Global technical support team is always available to help out the users before long.
Here are the steps on how to change SBC Global email account password on an android easily:
• First of all, turn on the android device and then tap the SBC Global email account apps.
• Now enter the email address and password and then, tap on the sign in button.
• Go to the settings and then tap the mail account option.
• Click on the import option showing on the above at right on the page.
• Tap on the password change option and then enter the old password into the field.
• A verification code will be sent automaticcally to the mobile phone which a user is required to enter it into the field.
• After that, enter the new password into the new password field.
• Enter the ditto password into the confirm password field at the end of the performance.
Having changed the password a user can access SBCglobal email account very smoothly.
