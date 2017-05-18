 
Industry News





Duty Free Onboard Offering Travelers A Convenient Way To Get Around New Airline Baggage Restrictions

 
 
MIAMI - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Retailer dutyfreeonboard.com has eliminated the hassle of carrying your coveted discounted goods & dealing with airline restrictions by delivering straight to your home and paying the duties for you. Duty Free means big savings, but is it convenient to lug souvenirs on your trip?

When you shop at duty free airport stores to buy for yourself or gifts for men or women in your life, you'll save anywhere from 10-20% off the US local market prices plus airport and state tax. However based on US Customs and Border Patrol regulations, US travelers can only take advantage of unique gifts found in US Duty Free Stores on their way out, as the US does not have Duty Free arrival shops like many other countries. This means a trip to the airport store at the onset of your journey and yes, carrying the goods throughout.

They offer all the same brands plus travel essentials online.  If there's something you need when you land, the online retailer will also deliver curbside to most major US airports. This is convenient as passengers face increased restrictions when it comes to checked baggage fees and carryon baggage; most major US carriers are now offering "basic economy seats" that offer little to no overhead bin space. Once more, shoppers don't have to wait till they are actually traveling to take advantage of all the duty free shopping items and savings.

Many of the products offered can be purchased online anytime but if you're a traveler who is always looking for added value and savings, enter promo code FLYNSAVE followed by your record locator and get an even bigger discount.

Order Duty Products today: dutyfreeonboard.com

About dutyfreeonboard.com: Duty Free on Board sells travel retail products online and on board airlines.  The focus of the company has been servicing the traveling customer by providing products that are tailored to fit their needs and desires; the products offered are convenient, luxurious and innovative. The assortment includes watches, jewelry, travel accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, apparel, skincare, cosmetics, electronic accessories and much more. The principals have over 20 years of experience in travel retail. The company has locations around the world to cater to its traveling customers. Learn more at https://www.dutyfreeonboard.com/about-us

Media Contact
Yanet Manzanares
305-887-9698 ext.219
***@dfwinflight.com
