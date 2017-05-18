 
May 2017
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 202

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is valued at $6.31 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $10.24 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.16% from 2015 to 2022. This market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for functional excipients from the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing demand of patent cliffs, growing demand of generics, and emergence of recent excipients are some of the key factors contributing the market growth. However, increasing quality compliance and regulatory requirements for excipient manufacturers are some of the restraints hampering the market growth. Also restricted number of the U.S. FDA approved manufacturing sites due to regulatory restrictions may also inhibit the market growth. Additionally, Adoption of modern science and reduced drug toxicity are the major challenges faced by the pharmaceutical Excipients Market.

North American market accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Developed geographies like North America and Europe are likely to grow at lower CAGRs when compared to the Asia Pacific market.

Some of the key players in the market include Associated British Foods Plc, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries Ag, Roquette, Colorcon, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm), Lubrizol Corporation, Fmc Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland, Inc., P&G and Basf Se.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/pharmaceutical-excipien...

Products Covered:

• Inorganic Chemicals
o Calcium Phosphates
o Calcium Carbonate
o Calcium Sulphate
o Halites
o Metallic Oxides
• Organic Chemicals
o Carbohydrates
o Petrochemicals
o Oleochemicals
o Proteins

Functionality Covered:
• Fillers & Diluents
• Binders
• Suspension & Viscosity Agents
• Coatings
• Flavoring Agents
• Disintegrants
• Colorants
• Lubricants & Glidants
• Preservatives

Route of Administrations Covered:
• Oral Excipients
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Soft Gelatine Capsules
• Liquids
• Topical Excipients
• Parenteral Excipients
• Other Excipients

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/pharmaceutical-excipients-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
