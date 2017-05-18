News By Tag
SOM Biotech announces a worldwide license of drug SOM0226 for TTR Amyloidosis to Corino Therapeutics
SOM Biotech, a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug repurposing for CNS and rare diseases, announces an exclusive worldwide license with Corino Therapeutics for clinical development and commercialization of drug SOM0226.
Highlights:
- License provides SOM with an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on product net sales in exchange for the exclusive global rights to the program.
- Agreement leverages the strength of Corino development expertise with the breadth of intellectual property and data SOM has already established around SOM0226.
- License includes the use of the drug for all types of ATTR; Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy, Familial Amyloid Cardiomyopathy, Senile Systemic Amyloidosis, Ophthalmic and CNS forms.
- License was executed after very promising results in a Phase 2a study.
TTR Amyloidosis is a genetic rare degenerative disease that mainly affects the nervous system and heart muscle tissue (myocardium)
The repurposed therapeutic agent discovered by SOM through its proprietary virtual screening platform has been validated clinically with a Phase 2a study carried out in Barcelona's Vall d'Hebron hospital. The drug has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for all types of ATTR.
"This license agreement provides a clear validation of the potential of SOM Biotech's business model. Our repurposing approach can let people suffering from rare diseases ,with no available treatment, have the potential for an expedited development of an alternative treatment since these drugs have been used widely in their original indications"
"Corino Therapeutics is excited to be working with SOM and their lead program, SOM0226. The preclinical and early clinical results demonstrate the potential to make a significant difference in treating patients with all forms of ATTR," declared the management of Corino. "We look forward to advancing the development of this promising therapeutic."
Enquiries
For SOM Biotech Inc
Raúl Insa (Chief Executive Officer)
insa@sombiotech.com
For Corino Therapeutics, Inc.
info@corinotherapeutics.com
About SOM Biotech
SOM Biotech Ltd. (www.sombiotech.com) is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2009 and based in Barcelona, Spain and Boston, US. The company's business strategy is to identify, clinically develop and commercialize drugs to treat rare diseases, based on previously marketed drugs (repositioning)
About Corino Therapeutics
Corino is a development-
Media Contact
SOM Biotech
Santiago Esteva
934020150
esteva@sombiotech.com
