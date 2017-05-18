Technicolor's Jon Walkenhorst Discusses Wi-Fi and In-home Wireless Strategies for Network Service Providers in the Asia Pacific Region Jon Walkenhorst -- Technicolor SINGAPORE - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- CMMA 2017 -- Demand for high quality Wi-Fi experiences in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market is gaining ground in both developed and emerging economies across the region. The growth is driven by the region's economic growth, urbanization and young demographics, according to Jon Walkenhorst, Chief Technology Officer for Technicolor's Connected Home division in a recent podcast for journalists.



"This is creating opportunities – and challenges – for network service providers (NSPs) in the APAC region. NSPs have a very unique challenge because of this incredible density. They need to figure out ways to provide connectivity without spending large amounts of capital or dealing with large numbers of unhappy customers. So, they're looking for wireless strategies and solutions that meet those minimum demands," says Walkenhorst.



NSPs should not just focus on getting more bandwidth to homes, but also on being more intelligent about how they manage wireless access to the bandwidth when consumers are in their homes.



"On one hand, you have the issue of access. If your main wireless access point is in the living room, and you want Wi-Fi connectivity in the bedroom on the other side of your home, you might not get a strong enough signal to connect to the Internet. You might think about getting a Wi-Fi extender," explains Walkenhorst.



On the other hand, if you live in an apartment building in which every unit has a Wi-Fi access point, the reason the wireless experience is poor could be because of interference, not the strength of signal. In fact, interference occurs when too many signals are too strong.



Technicolor has been integrating the concept of RRM -- or radio resource management – into its Wi-Fi Doctor and Wi-Fi Conductor family of products. Over the last few years Technicolor has developed a number of algorithms that allow NSPs to not only know what is connected to the network, but also understand the performances and the characteristics of the devices in the context of the home network.



"Technicolor has introduced this concept of a Wi-Fi Experience Index, in which we're able to determine the quality of the signal...and by determining the quality...we can help the service provider determine who is likely to call the service desk...and who isn't," says Walkenhorst.



By looking at the Wi-Fi Doctor algorithms, NSPs can determine which customers just need an additional access point, and which customers need to manage interference. Operators can also take it one step further and anticipate problems before they manifest themselves.



"We can say, 'Oh, this person's Wi-Fi environment is ready to fail' by looking at the drop-outs as the customer moves around. The NSP can then decide to send the customer an intelligent extender ahead of time, improving their quality of service before they know that a problem is going to manifest itself," says Walkenhorst.



That's an example of going beyond using algorithms to identity and respond to problems, to proactively get ahead of the problem in the first place.



