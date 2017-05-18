 
FCI CCM Inc. Announces Partnership with Messagepoint Inc

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- NEW YORK— FCI CCM Inc. announces the partnership with Messagepoint Inc, a global provider of innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management (CCM) market. The partnership gives FCI distribution rights to the award-winning hybrid cloud-based content management platform, Messagepoint™.  Under the terms of the agreement, FCI will offer the content management platform as part of its managed services to SMBs and large enterprises in the banking, insurance, financial services, healthcare, utilities and telecom industries.

Messagepoint Inc. chose to partner with FCI because of FCI's expertise in helping its customers manage their critical customer communications and its proven success in the banking, financial services, insurance and other key markets. FCI expects to benefit by offering its customers a best-in-class platform that complements and expands the capabilities of its CCM Managed Services offering.

"Through this agreement, we join FCI in its commitment to offer customers solutions that are easy to use, quick to implement and provide the best in customer communication management," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO for Messagepoint Inc. "The Messagepoint platform will expand FCI's excellent integration capabilities and we are confident this agreement will benefit its customers in many ways."

"We are constantly innovating to help our customers improve the effectiveness of their communications and drive growth. Incorporating Messagepoint into our services gives us the ability to provide a centralized management platform that connects content and messaging rules consistently across all channels," said Vineet Sawhney, President of FCI CCM Inc. "With the Messagepoint platform, content can be managed directly by business users regardless of channel, be it digital or print, creating a timelier generation and delivery of communications."

ABOUT MESSAGEPOINT INC.

Messagepoint Inc. is a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market. The Messagepoint cloud-based platform helps companies strengthen their customer communications by enabling business users to control the entire messaging lifecycle for all print or digital communications without burdening IT. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

Contact
Ruchika Dubey
***@fci-ccm.com
