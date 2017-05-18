News By Tag
FCI CCM Inc. Announces Partnership with Messagepoint Inc
Partnership gives FCI distribution rights to the award-winning Messagepoint™
Messagepoint Inc. chose to partner with FCI because of FCI's expertise in helping its customers manage their critical customer communications and its proven success in the banking, financial services, insurance and other key markets. FCI expects to benefit by offering its customers a best-in-class platform that complements and expands the capabilities of its CCM Managed Services offering.
"Through this agreement, we join FCI in its commitment to offer customers solutions that are easy to use, quick to implement and provide the best in customer communication management,"
"We are constantly innovating to help our customers improve the effectiveness of their communications and drive growth. Incorporating Messagepoint into our services gives us the ability to provide a centralized management platform that connects content and messaging rules consistently across all channels," said Vineet Sawhney, President of FCI CCM Inc. "With the Messagepoint platform, content can be managed directly by business users regardless of channel, be it digital or print, creating a timelier generation and delivery of communications."
ABOUT MESSAGEPOINT INC.
Messagepoint Inc. is a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market. The Messagepoint cloud-based platform helps companies strengthen their customer communications by enabling business users to control the entire messaging lifecycle for all print or digital communications without burdening IT. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.
