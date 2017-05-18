 
News By Tag
* Cbse Results 2017
* Cbse 2017 Results
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Moderation Policy is back - CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 not to be out today

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 23rd May, ordered the moderation policy (of giving grace marks while evaluation class 10th and 12th board exam papers) to be continued for this year.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cbse Results 2017
Cbse 2017 Results

Industry:
Education

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 23rd May, ordered the moderation policy (of giving grace marks while evaluation class 10th and 12th board exam papers) to be continued for this year. The bench ruled that CBSE can't withdraw its moderation policy in the middle of the session, since the moderation policy was valid while students were submitting their exam forms and preparing for the Class 10 & 12 boards.

Till last week, CBSE had planned on not spiking/ inflating the marks of students, as had been the practice over the last few years. In case the results were prepared in accordance to a "no moderation policy", it is definite that the CBSE class 12 results are not being announced today. The result would have to be revaluated now to incorporate grace marks into the class 12 answer sheets of all 10.98 lakh+ CBSE students who are expecting their results.

The latest update that www.examresults.net has got from the CBSE officials today is that the CBSE Class 12th results would be declared only after 25th May, 2017. However, the delay will not be too long. Students can therefore expect to get their Class 12 CBSE results before end of this month.

CBSE 2017 exam result dates
There is still no official announcement from the board about the CBSE class 12 result and class 10 result date. A lot of websites have been claiming that the CBSE 12th result may be declared on 24 May, 2017 while the CBSE 10th result would be out on 2 June, 2017.

The CBSE class 12 results 2017 are awaited by 10.98 lakh students who appeared for the exams from 9 March to 29 April 2017 while 16.6 lakh students are anxious about their CBSE class 10 results 2017 for the exams that were held from 9 March to 3 April 2017.

Get your CBSE 12th results on this website: cbse.examresults.net/Class-12.htm
Get your CBSE 10th results on this website: cbse.examresults.net/Class-10.htm
End
Source:
Email:***@quinstreet.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Examresults.net PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share