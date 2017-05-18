News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Moderation Policy is back - CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 not to be out today
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 23rd May, ordered the moderation policy (of giving grace marks while evaluation class 10th and 12th board exam papers) to be continued for this year.
Till last week, CBSE had planned on not spiking/ inflating the marks of students, as had been the practice over the last few years. In case the results were prepared in accordance to a "no moderation policy", it is definite that the CBSE class 12 results are not being announced today. The result would have to be revaluated now to incorporate grace marks into the class 12 answer sheets of all 10.98 lakh+ CBSE students who are expecting their results.
The latest update that www.examresults.net has got from the CBSE officials today is that the CBSE Class 12th results would be declared only after 25th May, 2017. However, the delay will not be too long. Students can therefore expect to get their Class 12 CBSE results before end of this month.
CBSE 2017 exam result dates
There is still no official announcement from the board about the CBSE class 12 result and class 10 result date. A lot of websites have been claiming that the CBSE 12th result may be declared on 24 May, 2017 while the CBSE 10th result would be out on 2 June, 2017.
The CBSE class 12 results 2017 are awaited by 10.98 lakh students who appeared for the exams from 9 March to 29 April 2017 while 16.6 lakh students are anxious about their CBSE class 10 results 2017 for the exams that were held from 9 March to 3 April 2017.
Get your CBSE 12th results on this website: cbse.examresults.net/
Get your CBSE 10th results on this website: cbse.examresults.net/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse