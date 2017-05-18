News By Tag
Water treatment chemicals market will reach $28.5 billion in 2017
The Water Treatment Chemicals Market is set to grow exponentially in the following ten years. The significant trends will be increasing population means the need for clean water supply will grow in the future. High growth in population will have a major impact on the water treatment chemicals market. Rapid urbanization globally is ever increasing and in particular accelerating the developing economies such as China and India. Moreover, technological innovations to purify water, growing consumer concern and awareness towards health, safe, and rising disposable income has resulted in the growth of the global water industry, in turn boosting the water treatment chemicals market.
In 2017, the Asia pacific Water Treatment Market is calculated to be the second largest regional market of the global Water Treatment Market. Asia Pacific is the largest region and includes leading countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and others. The economic climate of the region remained positive for the last decade, with the increasing production output, growing exports, increasing government spending, tourism, and other factors. The North America Water Treatment Market is calculated to be the largest market. Acceleration may be attributable to maturing market, consolidation of the market, stability in capital market with steadiness in commodity prices and economic developments. Furthermore, technological advancement in the projects, the North America Water Treatment Market will continue to show increase.
The global market for water treatment chemicals is expected to be dominated by the corrosion inhibitors. The corrosion inhibitors type of water treatment chemicals is followed by the coagulants & flocculants, which is the second-largest type of water treatment chemicals. In terms of water treatment chemicals application, the municipal water treatment chemicals market is largest.
This 217 page report contains 198 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within thewater treatment chemicals. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the water treatment chemicals market. In addition, 9 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the market such as AkzoNobel, BASF, etc.
Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2017-2027: Forecasts By Application (Municipal, Power Generation, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining), By Type (Corrosion Inhibition, Scale Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants)
