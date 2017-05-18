News By Tag
Gastric Mind Band Announces 4 Day Weight Loss Challenge
Gastric Mind Band encourages everyone suffering from weight-related issues to try out their gastric mind band treatment and notice results in just 4 days. Their treatment is based on hypnosis, cognitive behavioural techniques and so on.
Marion Shirran, one of the Clinical Directors at the Elite Clinic (of which Gastric Mind Band is the online portal), says, "We developed the gastric mind band treatment to provide individuals with a permanent solution to their weight problem. We realised that forceful dieting, exercise or surgery were only offering a temporary relief. So we built a weight loss strategy based on a combination of numerous proven therapies including Time Perspective Therapy, CBT, Guided Imagery, NLP, Cognitive Engineering, Mindfulness Technique, Hypnosis for Weight Loss and Pause Button Therapy'. She further added, "Our gastric mind band treatment plan is completely customised according to the individual needs and it allows individuals to have more control of their mind and body.'
A spokesperson of Gastric Mind Band says, "The GMB treatment package consists of four intensive therapy sessions that can be taken by individuals over 3 or 4 consecutive days. With Martin and Marion Shirran, the Clinical Directors, having experience of over 8,000 hours of one-to-one therapy sessions, they are confident that in just 4 days, individuals can lose weight. We have comprehensive evidence to prove that our methods are effective and for that, we want to throw an open 4-day challenge. For individuals who doubt our weight loss technique, we have recently recorded an MP3 audio file of one hour."
Gastric Mind Band treatment is the futuristic weight loss technique that you all have been waiting for. Take this weight loss challenge and see for yourself.
