Laser Diode Market worth 11.94 Billion USD by 2020

Laser Diode Market by Type, Mode of Operation, Wavelength (Near Infrared, Red, Blue, Green, Others), Application (Communications & Optical Storage, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, Instrumentation & Sensor), and Geography

According to a new market research report "Laser Diode Market by Type, Mode of Operation, Wavelength (Near Infrared, Red, Blue, Green, Others), Application (Communications & Optical Storage, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, Instrumentation & Sensor), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020", the total laser diode market is expected to reach USD 11.94 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2015 and 2020The laser diode market is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the next five years. There is a growing adoption of laser diodes in applications such as communication & optical storage, industrial, medical, military & defense, instrumentation & sensor, and others. Other applications in the laser diode market include automotive, image recording, agriculture, and entertainment.This report provides a detailed analysis of the overall laser diode market and segments the same on the basis of type, mode of operation, wavelength, application, and geography. The market segmented on the basis of wavelength includes near-infrared, red, blue, green, and others. The other wavelengths include ultra-violet (UV), violet, and yellow. Near-infrared wavelength is expected to hold the major market share among all wavelengths, while green laser diodes are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period between 2015 and 2020.The objective of the research study was to analyze the market trends for each of the industries, growth rates of the various applications (communication & optical storage, industrial, medical, military & defense, instrumentation & sensor, and others) and the demand for the wavelengths in the laser diode market such as near-infrared, red, blue, green, and others.The size of the laser diode market is given on the basis of the four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold a major share of this market, and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The market in the Americas is expected to hold the second-largest share of the laser diode market during the forecast period.Apart from the market segmentation, the report also covers the PEST analysis, the market's value chain with a detailed process flow diagram, and the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the overall laser diode market.This report profiles all the major companies involved in the laser diode market such as Osram Licht Group (Germany), Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan), IPG Photonics Corp. (U.S.), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), JDS Uniphase Corp. (U.S.), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Newport Corp. (U.S.), Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Finisar (U.S.), Avago Technologies (Singapore), Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), and Nichia Corp. (Japan).