Wyplay's Steve Coutts Describes How Open Innovation Cuts Costs and Accelerates Time-to-Market for Network Service Providers in the APAC Region Steve Coutts -- Wyplay SINGAPORE - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- CMMA 2017 – Open innovation and industry-wide collaboration promises to improve flexibility and agility while decreasing costs and time to market for service providers serving the Asia Pacific (APAC) connected home markets, according to Steve Coutts -- Executive Vice President of Business Development with Wyplay -- during a recent podcast interview for journalists.



"The APAC market is highly fragmented. It is made up of many, many countries with many different levels of operators. In general, it's a low-cost region -- in some cases an extremely low-cost region -- with very low ARPU [average revenue per user]. The APAC region is also a market where the people are quite skeptical. And by that, I mean there is a culture of 'I want to see it before I'll buy it,' which introduces its own challenges to everyone in the value chain. This is a terrific context for open innovation," explains Coutts.



Wyplay has created an open community called Frog by Wyplay, which develops digital TV solutions for the network service providers. In May, it was announced that Technicolor – a leading maker of customer premises equipment (CPE) for network service providers (NSPs) – joined the Frog by Wyplay community.



Coutts points out two key reasons for the growing popularity of open platforms among NSPs in the APAC region.



"Firstly, open strategies are increasingly demonstrating themselves to be a platform that is consistently more innovative by nature than closed systems. This is because we are able to get more talent to focus on common challenges and opportunities," he says.



"Secondly, for this region, there is always an interest in driving down costs and shortening time to market. With open platforms, it is easier to re-use software on a broader scale allowing companies to create these pre-integrated solutions quickly. An open community like Frog by Wyplay is optimized for developing low-cost platforms," adds Coutts.



He points out that Technicolor and Wyplay have deployed millions of CPE into connected homes around the world.



"We have deployed solutions together for companies like Canal+, Proximus, and many, many more. So the fact that Technicolor – a close partner of ours, and a major CPE manufacturer – has joined this community, brings a lot of weight and credibility to the community itself. For Technicolor, membership in the Frog by Wyplay community means their technical teams have access to a proven, open solution."



To listen to the podcast or read the full Q&A with Steve Coutts, visit:



https://www.dropbox.com/ s/c032v31rveh73wj/ QA%20--%20CMMA% ...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Andre Rodriguez

+1 323 817 6716

andre.rodriguez@ technicolor.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12641976/1 End -- CMMA 2017 – Open innovation and industry-wide collaboration promises to improve flexibility and agility while decreasing costs and time to market for service providers serving the Asia Pacific (APAC) connected home markets, according to Steve Coutts -- Executive Vice President of Business Development with Wyplay -- during a recent podcast interview for journalists."The APAC market is highly fragmented. It is made up of many, many countries with many different levels of operators. In general, it's a low-cost region -- in some cases an extremely low-cost region -- with very low ARPU [average revenue per user]. The APAC region is also a market where the people are quite skeptical. And by that, I mean there is a culture of 'I want to see it before I'll buy it,' which introduces its own challenges to everyone in the value chain. This is a terrific context for open innovation,"explains Coutts.Wyplay has created an open community called Frog by Wyplay, which develops digital TV solutions for the network service providers. In May, it was announced that Technicolor – a leading maker of customer premises equipment (CPE) for network service providers (NSPs) – joined the Frog by Wyplay community.Coutts points out two key reasons for the growing popularity of open platforms among NSPs in the APAC region."Firstly, open strategies are increasingly demonstrating themselves to be a platform that is consistently more innovative by nature than closed systems. This is because we are able to get more talent to focus on common challenges and opportunities,"he says."Secondly, for this region, there is always an interest in driving down costs and shortening time to market. With open platforms, it is easier to re-use software on a broader scale allowing companies to create these pre-integrated solutions quickly. An open community like Frog by Wyplay is optimized for developing low-cost platforms," adds Coutts.He points out that Technicolor and Wyplay have deployed millions of CPE into connected homes around the world."We have deployed solutions together for companies like Canal+, Proximus, and many, many more. So the fact that Technicolor – a close partner of ours, and a major CPE manufacturer – has joined this community, brings a lot of weight and credibility to the community itself. For Technicolor, membership in the Frog by Wyplay community means their technical teams have access to a proven, open solution."To listen to the podcast or read the full Q&A with Steve Coutts, visit:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper+1 323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolor.comAndre Rodriguez+1 323 817 6716andre.rodriguez@technicolor.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : CMMA 2017 , Cpe , Wyplay , Frog by Wyplay , Open Source , Middleware Industry : Entertainment , Media , Technology Location : Singapore - Singapore - Singapore Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

