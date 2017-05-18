 
News By Tag
* Quartz worktops Brighton
* Quartz worktops Essex
* Quartz worktops Surrey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Essex, Surrey
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Spruce Up The Look of Your Kitchen This Summer with AMR Granite's Quartz Worktops

As the summer sets in, it is time to finish off the long-awaited home and kitchen renovation. Designer quartz worktops in Brighton can be the most lucrative choice to improve the interiors of your kitchen and give it a complete makeover.
 
 
1623671_10152266408531499_1913104646_n
1623671_10152266408531499_1913104646_n
 
ESSEX, SURREY, British IOT - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kitchen is that one corner of the house where you must install highly practical and sturdy interiors. However, you cannot compromise with the aesthetics as well. To make sure there is a perfect blend of both, quartz worktops in Essex can be a fantastic addition to your kitchen. Boasting excellent qualities of materials like concrete and special features, today quartz is the highly popular domestic stone everywhere. It lends a polished and honed concrete look with no innate problems like casting, polishing, or resealing.

"Quartz offers a superior level of resistance and durability, which is unparallel. Moreover, it is easier to maintain than any other engineered or natural stone. Quartz also mimics the look of concrete seamlessly. Moreover, quartz is non-porous and there are no casting marks or blemishes on the stone," revealed the spokesperson. In fact, all these features of quartz, the engineered stone, makes it a preferred choice for today's modern kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial buildings.

Quartz is the man-made work surface that offers perpetual flexibility, which makes it ideal for modern kitchens. In fact, AMR Granite also takes pride in catering to bespoke kitchen installations and design using granite as the centre of attraction.  The spokesperson of AMR Granite said, "The best features of quartz are not visible to the naked eyes. What we can see is the colour, texture, pattern and smoothness of the stone. However, the fact that quartz is resistant to scratch, stains, and heat is the most crucial feature of this stone. Over the years, granite prevents homes from bacteria because of its non-porous surface."

The versatility of quartz worktops Surrey is another important feature of this engineered stone. Quartz is now available in a near-concrete effect option. It is already a big hit in the market because of its polished surface and finishes. As good as natural stone, quartz engineered stone also offers plenty of design possibilities. Considering it is flexible to work with and widely available in the form of large slabs, quartz can be used for multiple purposes besides worktops and kitchen interiors.

About AMR Granite

AMR Granite is the leading quartz worktops Surrey manufacturers and designers today. With a potentially dynamic and knowledgeable team of enthusiasts, the company successfully delivers quality products and services in Surrey, Brighton, and Essex.

Visit Our Website: http://www.amrgranite.co.uk/kitchens-marble-quartz-granit...

Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
***@amrgranite.co.uk
End
Source:AMR Granite Ltd
Email:***@amrgranite.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Quartz worktops Brighton, Quartz worktops Essex, Quartz worktops Surrey
Industry:Architecture
Location:Essex, Surrey - London - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMR Granite UK News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share