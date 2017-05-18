News By Tag
Spruce Up The Look of Your Kitchen This Summer with AMR Granite's Quartz Worktops
As the summer sets in, it is time to finish off the long-awaited home and kitchen renovation. Designer quartz worktops in Brighton can be the most lucrative choice to improve the interiors of your kitchen and give it a complete makeover.
"Quartz offers a superior level of resistance and durability, which is unparallel. Moreover, it is easier to maintain than any other engineered or natural stone. Quartz also mimics the look of concrete seamlessly. Moreover, quartz is non-porous and there are no casting marks or blemishes on the stone," revealed the spokesperson. In fact, all these features of quartz, the engineered stone, makes it a preferred choice for today's modern kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial buildings.
Quartz is the man-made work surface that offers perpetual flexibility, which makes it ideal for modern kitchens. In fact, AMR Granite also takes pride in catering to bespoke kitchen installations and design using granite as the centre of attraction. The spokesperson of AMR Granite said, "The best features of quartz are not visible to the naked eyes. What we can see is the colour, texture, pattern and smoothness of the stone. However, the fact that quartz is resistant to scratch, stains, and heat is the most crucial feature of this stone. Over the years, granite prevents homes from bacteria because of its non-porous surface."
The versatility of quartz worktops Surrey is another important feature of this engineered stone. Quartz is now available in a near-concrete effect option. It is already a big hit in the market because of its polished surface and finishes. As good as natural stone, quartz engineered stone also offers plenty of design possibilities. Considering it is flexible to work with and widely available in the form of large slabs, quartz can be used for multiple purposes besides worktops and kitchen interiors.
About AMR Granite
AMR Granite is the leading quartz worktops Surrey manufacturers and designers today. With a potentially dynamic and knowledgeable team of enthusiasts, the company successfully delivers quality products and services in Surrey, Brighton, and Essex.
Visit Our Website: http://www.amrgranite.co.uk/
