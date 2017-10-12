News By Tag
South African and Argentinian Air Forces seek additional training for their jet pilots
SMi Reports: South African and Argentinian air forces to share insights on their jet pilot training programmes at SMi's Military Flight Training conference this October.
Following this, emerging defence forces including South African and Argentinian are seeking training for their jet pilots.
Speaking at SMi's Military Flight Training 2017, senior military leaders from South African and Argentinian air forces will share insights regarding their jet pilot training programmes
Colonel Nahuel Edgard Espanon, Commander Air Training Squadron, Argentinian Air Force (AAF) will give an overview of the AAF's training squadron and review of the instructional plans of the future pilots up to 2030. Colonel Espanon will also deliver a focus on the P-2002 JF and discuss current and future challenges.
Lieutenant Colonel Craig Leeson, Commander 85 Combat Flying School, South African Air Force (SAAF)
Notable presenters include: Aero Vodochody, Argentinian Air Force, British Army, Czech Air Force, European Defence Agency, European Personnel Recovery Centre, French Air Force, Italian Navy, RAF Valley, Royal Air Force, Royal Norwegian Air Force, South African Air Force, Spanish Air Force, Thinke Company Ltd, UK MOD and more….
In addition, the conference also feature an exclusive pre-conference workshop on "Military Helicopter Flight Training- A UK Perspective"
The 2-day conference will provide the latest pilot training strategies and developments from the likes of: Argentina, South Africa, France, UK RAF, Norway and Italy. There will also be a dedicated focus on synthetic and live pilot training for fast jet, fixed wings and rotary platforms.
Attend Military Flight Training 2017 to network with decision makers responsible for developing the next generation of training systems and platforms as well as meet leading suppliers and companies that are solving tomorrows flight training challenges.
For those who are looking to attend, there is a £400 early bird offer available online ending on the 31st May 2017.
Further information is available at online at: https://www.smi-
Military Flight Training 2017
11th-12th October 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
https://www.smi-
Media: contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
