8 leading industry experts highlight best practice guidelines at DEFENCE EXPORTS 2017
SMi's Defence Exports 2017 Conference to feature industry-driven presentations from BAE, Boeing, Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce and more.
• ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS OF AN EXPORT CONTROL COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME
Sue Tooze, Deputy Head of Export Control, Group Legal, BAE SYSTEMS
Highlights include BAE's policies and procedures including development of key personnel, compliance and audit and their programmes to ensure continuous improvement.
• PRACTICAL INSIGHTS ON ADDRESSING NEW AND EVOLVING COMPLIANCE RISKS
Bryon Angvall, Director of Global Trade Controls, THE BOEING COMPANY
Highlights include global exports compliance programmes line with sanction developments, eliminating key compliance risks, and the positive impact of ITAR changes to Boeing's support of US national security and foreign policy priorites.
• SKILLFUL FACILITATION:
Bill Wade, Vice President, International Licensing and Compliance, L3 TECHNOLOGIES
Highlights include a talk on understanding when and where corporate trade requirements and regulatory controls are required for success, knowing the internal customer's process from "interest through post" as well as stakeholder roadblocks.
• COMPLIANCE WITH EXPORT CONTROL LAWS: A MULTINATIONAL'S EXPERIENCE
Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance, LEONARDO
Highlights include the Leonardo Trade Compliance Programme and how it integrates into the internal control system as well as sensitive countries for the company.
• DEFENCE EXPORTS: CHASING TECHNOLOGY FROM US AND UK PERSPECTIVE
Suzanne Reifman, Director of Global Trade Management and Beth Ann Johnson, Director of European Regional Trade Compliance, Global Trade Management, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Highlights include identification and tracking of controlled technology received to compliance with use, transfer and re-export conditions as well as understanding regulatory requirements, authorisations and limitations of derivative technology.
• KEY CHALLENGES FOR COMPLIANCE AND BEST PRACTICE AT ROLLS-ROYCE
Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls - Defence, ROLLS-ROYCE
Highlights include the company's strategies for constantly improving tools and processes to meet business and regulatory requirements, putting export control at the heart of the business and global movement of Goods, Software and technology.
• BEST PRACTICES FOR ITAR COMPLIANCE: A EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
Rosa Rosanelli, Head of International Trade Compliance, AIM NORWAY
Highlights include an update on procedures and conformity with EAR, ITAR regulations and FMS requirements and impications of working with Air Forces FMS originated material
• ASSESSING THE CHALLENGES OF COMPLYING WITH EU AND US REGULATIONS
Laurence Carey, Group Trade Control Manager, MARSHALL AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE GROUP
Highlights include an overview of how Marshall interacts efficieently with US and EU industry to esure compliance and an overview of the key similarities, differences and respective challenges.
Defence Exports 2017 will also feature leading government representatives from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, UK, USA, as well as top policy makers from NATO and European Commission.
View the full roster of speakers and the complete list of presentations, including information on our four exclusive pre- and post-conference workshops on www.defence-
Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. Early Bird discounts apply.
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-
