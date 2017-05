8 leading industry experts highlight best practice guidelines at DEFENCE EXPORTS 2017

SMi's Defence Exports 2017 Conference to feature industry-driven presentations from BAE, Boeing, Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce and more.

The ever-changing regulatory environment for the defence trade landscape continues to be increasingly complex. Thus, companies within the sector continue to improve their programmes to ensure adaptation and compliance. In line with this, SMi Group's 12th annual Defence Exports conference will showcase 8 key presentations that will highlight best practice for complying with export controls and regulations led by key industry accounts.

ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS OF AN EXPORT CONTROL COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME
Sue Tooze, Deputy Head of Export Control, Group Legal, BAE Systems
Highlights include BAE's policies and procedures including development of key personnel, compliance and audit and their programmes to ensure continuous improvement.

PRACTICAL INSIGHTS ON ADDRESSING NEW AND EVOLVING COMPLIANCE RISKS
Bryon Angvall, Director of Global Trade Controls, Boeing
Highlights include global exports compliance programmes line with sanction developments, eliminating key compliance risks, and the positive impact of ITAR changes to Boeing's support of US national security and foreign policy priorites.

SKILLFUL FACILITATION: HOW EFFECTIVE TRADE COMPLIANCE BRINGS SUCCESS TO THE BUSINESS LIFECYCLE
Bill Wade, Vice President, International Licensing and Compliance, Northrop Grumman
Highlights include a talk on understanding when and where corporate trade requirements and regulatory controls are required for success, knowing the internal customer's process from "interest through post" as well as stakeholder roadblocks.

COMPLIANCE WITH EXPORT CONTROL LAWS: A MULTINATIONAL'S EXPERIENCE
Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance, Leonardo
Highlights include the Leonardo Trade Compliance Programme and how it integrates into the internal control system as well as sensitive countries for the company.

DEFENCE EXPORTS: CHASING TECHNOLOGY FROM US AND UK PERSPECTIVE
Suzanne Reifman, Director of Global Trade Management and Beth Ann Johnson, Director of European Regional Trade Compliance, Global Trade Management, Raytheon
Highlights include identification and tracking of controlled technology received to compliance with use, transfer and re-export conditions as well as understanding regulatory requirements, authorisations and limitations of derivative technology.

KEY CHALLENGES FOR COMPLIANCE AND BEST PRACTICE AT ROLLS-ROYCE
Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls - Defence, Rolls-Royce
Highlights include the company's strategies for constantly improving tools and processes to meet business and regulatory requirements, putting export control at the heart of the business and global movement of Goods, Software and technology.

BEST PRACTICES FOR ITAR COMPLIANCE: A EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
Rosa Rosanelli, Head of International Trade Compliance, Saab
Highlights include an update on procedures and conformity with EAR, ITAR regulations and FMS requirements and impications of working with Air Forces FMS originated material

ASSESSING THE CHALLENGES OF COMPLYING WITH EU AND US REGULATIONS
Laurence Carey, Group Trade Control Manager, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group
Highlights include an overview of how Marshall interacts efficieently with US and EU industry to esure compliance and an overview of the key similarities, differences and respective challenges.

Defence Exports 2017 will also feature leading government representatives from nations including the UK, US, France, Germany and Italy as well as top policy makers from the European Commission and the Wassenaar Arrangement.

Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.

12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy