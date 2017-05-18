 
The association Je Vais Aider launches its mobile and web fundraising application

 
 
LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With the launch of its mobile and web application, the association "Je Vais Aider" marks a new step in the development of donations' solidary collect for all charities around the world.

ABOUT ASSOCIATION JE VAIS AIDER

As we know, fundraising could be expensive for charities. By rethinking a new way of zero commission fundraising for charities, the association Je Vais Aider which is confused in spite of itself to a FinTech marks a major turning point. Je Vais Aider is the first french non-profit association to develop a mobile and web application of micro-donations' collection known as IWantToHelp for all the organizations (associations or foundations) which participate in the program. With our zero commission services for charities, by collecting donations, we allow them to be more efficient in their missions.  We also promote volunteering in charities. Our goal? Built with you a solidary world.

THE CONCEPT

Simply install the app which is available for free on Google Play. We collect micro-donations (2 to 10 euros) from our app's users for all partner charities. This may result to donors a tax deduction according to the charity and the laws in force in its country. Then the donations are entirely given to the charity choosen for which the membership is totally free. An immediate transfer is made from your solidary account to your IBAN bank account as soon as you have more than 10 euros of donations.

THE WIDGET

IWantToHelp is more than just a donation application, it is above all a project which wants to break the borders: to be at the service of all non-profit charities regardless of size, domain and country of intervention, to be accessible anywhere in the world by the maximum number of users. That's why the application is translated into several languages, and any person who wishes to do may contribute to the translation into his language of a simple request in this page https://github.com/YoQuieroAyudar/fundraising-API-user-wi... .

Today the web version of the application is developed to make the tool accessible from any web page which copied and pasted the 5 lines of snippet that you can get freely on https://github.com/YoQuieroAyudar/fundraising-API-user-wi... . In seconds, any website can add the fundraising application and start to help us to collect donations for charities. You too, be the actor of the development of this project...just say "I want to help".

Although already developed in Spain, France, Maghreb, and soon in England, USA, Canada, Australia, and Brazil, the project of the association Je Vais Aider will continue to pioneer in other countries around the world.

Contact
Thierry Scelles
+33 184 191 787
***@jevaisaider.org
