 
News By Tag
* sport fishing Quepos
* Quepos fishing packages
* Quepos Boats
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Quepos
  Puntarenas
  Costa Rica
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Fish with World Champion Captain MAINOR OPORTA Pescadora

Fishing is always so much fun in Costa Rice because it offered vivid opportunity for professional fishing.
 
 
250
250
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* sport fishing Quepos
* Quepos fishing packages
* Quepos Boats

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Quepos - Puntarenas - Costa Rica

QUEPOS, Costa Rica - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Fishing is always so much fun in Costa Rice because it offered vivid opportunity for professional fishing. There are several things that you can do in Costa Rica apart from juts fishing. However, what if you get a chance to fish with one of the most prominent and popular names in the fishing world. He is also the fishing world champion and his name is Captain Mainor Oporta.

Mainor Oporta needs no further introduction, he wasnot just a fisherman but also a professional sailor and now he own his own yacht Pescadora and provide people a great opportunity to fish with him. Mainor is having many years of experience in professional fishing in Costa Rica and are fully aware of the variety of fishes that you would find in this region. Mainor experience and his skills make fishing more enjoyable and fun for the guests.

Pescadora pride themselves on the experience, not just the phenomenal fish, so it is important to for Pescadora that you enjoy yourself while you're on the water. Pescadora offers wide range of Quepos fishing packages for group fishing and sole fishing. The fishing experience inPESCADORAis unmatched and could not be find anywhere else.

Experience the Pescadora

Pescadora is a 41-foot Ronin fishing yacht. Equipped with twin MAN 610 horsepower engines allows a combination of power and finesse that runs fast and efficient. Pescadora was built with a strong hull that allows it to stay stable in all water conditions.

Words from the captain

"Pescadora is one of the best yachts in the Costa Rica that offer full-fledged fishing with some of the best fishing instructors and trainers. You can come here with your friends and family and enjoy doing fishing and partying together on board"

For more information visit, http://www.pescadoracr.com/

About Pescadora

Pescadora is a 41-foot Ronin fishing yacht. Equipped with twin MAN 610 horsepower engines allows a combination of power and finesse that runs fast and efficient. Pescadora was built with a strong hull that allows it to stay stable in all water conditions.

Contact
PESCADORA CR
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Pescadoracr.com
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEO Power Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share