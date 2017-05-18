News By Tag
Deadline for entries to 2017 edition of Arabia CSR Awards extended
Organizers decision to move deadline prompted by overwhelming turnout of companies applying for the awards
Submissions and nominations undergo a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, which has been designed to integrate the inherent principles and frameworks of the Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and EFQM Excellence Model. To date, a total of 1,000 applications from nearly 700 organizations representing 29 industry sectors from 13 Arab countries have already been submitted for review and assessment.
Habiba Al Marashi, President & CEO, Arabia CSR Network, said: "The overwhelming response combined with the large turonout of companies wanting to participate in this year's edition of the awards has prompted us to extend the deadline of entries to June 15, 2017--giving way for more companies from various segments to send in their applications for the award. This year's edition of the awards will prove to be more exciting as we welcome two new additional categories, construction and hospitality. This event is part of our continuing commitment towards recognizing excellence in the CSR and sustainability sector. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the work and achievements of deserving organizations will not go unnoticed".
To register for the Awards, visit http://awards.arabiacsrnetwork.com/
