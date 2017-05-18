 
News By Tag
* Arabia CSR
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Deadline for entries to 2017 edition of Arabia CSR Awards extended

Organizers decision to move deadline prompted by overwhelming turnout of companies applying for the awards
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Arabia CSR

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, May 24, 2017 - The Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) has announced that it has extended the deadline of entries for the 2017 edition of the Arabia CSR Awards, the Arab region's premiere CSR and Sustainability accolade, to June 15, 2017. The decision to extend the deadline was prompted by the large turnout of companies expressing their desire to apply to the awards.  The extension will allow for more participation from companies across different segments. Now on its 10th cycle, the Arabia CSR Awards recognizes public and private organizations all throughout the Arab region for implementing best practices in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability and thereby creating a positive impact in the society. Two new categories, Construction and Hospitality, have been added to this year's prestigious line of awards, taking the total number of categories to 11.

Submissions and nominations undergo a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, which has been designed to integrate the inherent principles and frameworks of the Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and EFQM Excellence Model. To date, a total of 1,000 applications from nearly 700 organizations representing 29 industry sectors from 13 Arab countries have already been submitted for review and assessment.

Habiba Al Marashi, President & CEO, Arabia CSR Network, said: "The overwhelming response combined with the large turonout of companies wanting to participate in this year's edition of the awards has prompted us to extend the deadline of entries to June 15, 2017--giving way for more companies from various segments to send in their applications for the award. This year's edition of the awards will prove to be more exciting as we welcome two new additional categories, construction and hospitality. This event is part of our continuing commitment towards recognizing excellence in the CSR and sustainability sector. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the work and achievements of deserving organizations will not go unnoticed".

To register for the Awards, visit http://awards.arabiacsrnetwork.com/register/ or contact admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or call Arabia CSR Network on +971 4 3448622 for any further details.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Arabia CSR
Industry:Event
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share