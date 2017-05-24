News By Tag
Australian Company Perfect Agent Offers You Peace of Mind when finding the Best Real Estate Agent
Satellite Agency Inc. Sydney is excited to Announce that Perfect Agency a "Real Estate Agent Finder" is now 100% Guaranteed No Fees for their Exclusive Services….
Sydney- Beverly Hills, CA- May 24, 2017 Perfect Agent has been helping people since 2015 when founder and managing director Erika O'Connor decided to utilise her real estate agent expertise and fulfil her dream of offering quality assistance to those looking to obtain better outcomes from selling or renting out their property within the Australian real estate market.
The team at Perfect Agent offer professional services in a fast and efficient manner; with no obligations or locked-in contracts, allowing the clients to remain in full control over the entire proceedings. This tailored nationwide service is 100% Guaranteed No Fees. The vendors and landlordsare provided with an easy to read evaluation of suitable real estate agents in the specified area within 48 hours after the initial questionnaire has been completed. This online real estate resource with easy-to-follow steps takes only 2 minutes to complete or in preference request a call back to supply property details via the contact us page.
David a happy Perfect Agent client from Sydney, recently said, 'Thank you for offering such a great service!' Many people turn to Perfect Agent for the hassle-free 'real estate agent finder' services, which is otherwise known to be 'one of the most stressful factors for those interested in selling/renting out properties' stated Erika O'Connor, 'when it comes to choosing the most suitable real estate agent for the property in question'. She added, 'when we give the client a list of 2-3 real estate agents with all the fees, services and commission costs listed in an easy to compare format, then the transaction becomes so easy between connecting the client with the perfect real estate agent'. David from Sydney admitted he was very confused how to even begin, 'When I decided to sell my property I had no idea where to go, where to begin or what I was doing,' until he found Perfect Agent's user friendly website and completed the necessary steps online, and as a result achieved optimum outcomes without the stress of performing the tedious groundwork himself with the expert help from Perfect Agent.
About Perfect Agent:
Perfect Agent is an Australian based company working to assist vendors and landlordswithin Australia by evaluating objectives and proposing suitable connections with local real estate agents. Please visit the website http://perfectagent.com.au/ for more information. Alternatively, call the friendly team on 1300 540 304 or email support@perfectagent.com.au.
