Diversity Pageants Queens Not Anymore The Face of Diversity News TV Media Outlet for Special Events

Diversity Pageants Winner Queens Are Not Any Longer the Face of Diversity News Magazine and Diversity News TV.
The decision came due to the fact, that this brands are very important for President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine, Founder, President and Executive Producer at Diversity Pageants Diversity News Productions, President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine, CEO and President at Diversity News Publications, Radio Personality and Host at Diversity News Radio, Director and Producer at Diversity News TV Steven Escobar.
There will be other opportunities for upcoming queen winners, but for now whom every wants to represent the Diversity News brands needs to go tru an application and testing proceess to show they're are competent in traditional and new media.
The Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants!
Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.
If you have the DREAM and are ready to join us by jumping on board with us on our journey, then continue reading and act now! Apply at:
http://missandmrsdiversity.com/
About Diversity Pageants: Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity and Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! As well Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News is to help women/men from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information, visit missandmrsdiversity.com
About Diversity News Productions:
About Diversity News Magazine:
Diversity News Magazine was founded in 2009, Diversity News Magazine is an award winning independent multi-media outlet and their mission and purpose is to educate and inform the diverse community worldwide. It focuses on featuring and reporting on local, national and international news, features, arts and entertainment, politics, sports and more importantly, newsworthy items that would be of interest to our diverse cultures. Diversity News Magazine is not targeting a demographic, they are inclusive and work with everyone. For more information visit Diversity News Magazine at www.diversitynewsmagazine.com
PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTS:
Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR
Linda England, Events & PR Coordinator
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.
TEL: (213) 867-1997
FAX: (818) 787-1249
worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.com
worldwidevitalpr@
