The US Garbage Bags Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The report entitled The US Garbage Bags Market, provides analysis of the US garbage bags market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by consumers, by segments, etc.
Clorox, Hefty Brand (Reynolds Consumer Products) and Berry Plastics ( Berry Global Inc.) are some of the key players operating in the US garbage bags market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Company Coverage
Clorox
Hefty Brand (Reynolds Consumer Products)
Berry Plastics (Berry Global Inc.)
Executive Summary
Garbage bags are generally categorized in three types, Regular garbage bags, Tough bags and Heavy Duty bags. All bags are used for different purposes. There are many other uses of garbage bags instead of just carrying the garbage such as waterproofing bandage, keeping things dry, rainwater collector etc. There are many properties of garbage bags which are considered while purchasing action like stretch, color, thickness, price, etc. The garbage bags market is segmented on the basis of preference like indoor bags or outdoor bags and on the basis of kind like drawstring bags, twist tie bags and handle tie bags.
The US Garbage Bags market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2017-2021. The US garbage bags market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, evolving lifestyle of consumers, increasing health realization, increasing urban population, etc. Still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, recycling crisis, disadvantages of biodegradable plastic trash bags, non biodegradable bags, etc. Few trends of the market are sales through e-commerce, behavioral shift of millennial, garbage bag with enhanced odor control benefits, etc.
