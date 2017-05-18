 
The US Garbage Bags Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research

The report entitled The US Garbage Bags Market, provides analysis of the US garbage bags market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by consumers, by segments, etc.
 
 
DELHI, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US garbage bags market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Clorox, Hefty Brand (Reynolds Consumer Products) and Berry Plastics ( Berry Global Inc.) are some of the key players operating in the US garbage bags market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Clorox
Hefty Brand (Reynolds Consumer Products)
Berry Plastics (Berry Global Inc.)

Executive Summary

Garbage bags are generally categorized in three types, Regular garbage bags, Tough bags and Heavy Duty bags. All bags are used for different purposes. There are many other uses of garbage bags instead of just carrying the garbage such as waterproofing bandage, keeping things dry, rainwater collector etc. There are many properties of garbage bags which are considered while purchasing action like stretch, color, thickness, price, etc. The garbage bags market is segmented on the basis of preference like indoor bags or outdoor bags and on the basis of kind like drawstring bags, twist tie bags and handle tie bags.

The US Garbage Bags market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2017-2021. The US garbage bags market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, evolving lifestyle of consumers, increasing health realization, increasing urban population, etc. Still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, recycling crisis, disadvantages of biodegradable plastic trash bags, non biodegradable bags, etc. Few trends of the market are sales through e-commerce, behavioral shift of millennial, garbage bag with enhanced odor control benefits, etc.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Garbage Treatment Related Costs
Figure 2: Types of Garbage Bags
Figure 3: Uses of Garbage Bags
Figure 4: Properties of Garbage Bags
Figure 5: Garbage Bags By Segment
Figure 6: The US Garbage Bags Market by Value; 2016-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 7: The US Garbage Bags Market by Number of Consumers; 2011-2016 (Million)
Figure 8: The US Garbage Bags Market by Number of Consumers; 2017-2021 (Million)
Figure 9: The US Garbage Bags Market by Indoor Garbage Bags Usage; 2011-2016 (Millions)
Figure 10: The US Garbage Bags Market by Outdoor Garbage Bags Usage; 2011-2016 (Million)
Figure 11: The US Drawstring Garbage Bags Market by Usage; 2011-2016 (Million)
Figure 12: The US Handle Tie Garbage Bags Market by Usage; 2011-2016 (Million)
Figure 13: The US Twist tie Garbage Bags Market by Usage; 2011-2016 (Million)
Figure 14: The US Urban Population ; 2012-2016 (Millions)
Figure 15: The US Per capita Municipal Solid Waste Generation ; 2009-2014 (Pounds Per Day)
Figure 16: Number of Garbage Bags Used in 30 Days in the US; 2016 (Million People)
Figure 17: The US Garbage Bags Market Share by Players; 2016 (Percentage,%)
Figure 18: The US Garbage Bags Market Players by Number of Consumers; 2016 (Millions)
Figure 19: Clorox Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 20: Clorox Net Sales by Segment; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 21: Berry Plastics Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 22: Berry Plastics Net Sales by Segment; 2016 (Percentage,%)
Figure 23: Berry Plastics Net Sales by Regions; 2016 (Percentage,%)

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/the-us-garbage-bags-market...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

