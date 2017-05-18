 
News By Tag
* Tmj Treatment India
* Tmj Disorders Treatment India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rajouri Garden
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Dr Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center Offers Quality Temporo Mandibular Joint Treatment in Delhi

Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center is a dental practice based in New Delhi, India. It is renowned for offering quality Temporo Mandibular Joint Treatment.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tmj Treatment India
Tmj Disorders Treatment India

Industry:
Health

Location:
Rajouri Garden - Delhi - India

RAJOURI GARDEN, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Established in 1973 due to the fruitful efforts of Dr. Shyam Garg, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center is one of the oldest dental practices in Delhi. The dental centre is continually providing its patients with quality dental care at affordable prices since 1973. Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center strives to offer the most appropriate dental treatments that enable patients to smile with confidence.

While talking about Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center, one of the dentists at the center stated, "People with gapped, missing, stained, or crooked teeth lose confidence. They tend to get self-conscious while smiling in front of others and start struggling to hide their flaws. We welcome all such people desirous of enhancing their smile and overall personality with a range of cosmetic dental procedures. Dental treatments that we offer include teeth whitening, zoom whitening, cosmetic contouring, digital shade determination, veneers and laminates, crooked tooth correction inlays and onlays, tooth jewellery, and cosmetic surgeries."

To provide the best dental care, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center combines state-of-the-art techniques with a personal touch. For keeping abreast with the changing dental treatments, its team of dentists attends dental education programmes regularly and keeps itself updated by ways of journals and internet. As a result, patients can be confident of rewarding dental treatments such as the Temporo Mandibular Joint Treatment in Delhi and utmost care at the coveted dental practice.

While taking about the temporomandibular joint treatment, the dentist further stated, "TMJ (Temporomandibular joint) disorders affect the joint connecting lower jaw to the skull. They can result from injury, aging, and poor dental habits like grinding and teeth clenching. Limited jaw movement, clicking sound in the joint, earaches and headaches, hearing problems, pain in the face, neck, jaw, or shoulders, pain and sensitivity in teeth are some of its common symptoms. After confirming the presence of a TMJ disorder in patients, we offer appropriate TMJ Treatment in India."

Renowned for offering reliable TMJ Disorders Treatment in India, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center offers a treatment that involves the application of an NTI-tss Appliance. The device is ideal for the prevention and treatment temporomandibular disorders (TMDs). The device is a small pre-fabricated anterior bite stop, which covers the two upper (or lower) central incisors. By suppressing parafunctional muscle contraction by approximately 70%, the device protects teeth, muscles, and joints.

About Dr Garg's Multi-Speciality Dental Center:

Dr Garg's Multi-Speciality Dental Center specializes in offering advanced, cosmetic, specialized, restorative, and implant dentistry treatments with a difference.

Contact Information:

Dr. Garg's Dental Centre

Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,

New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.

[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]

Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541

Email: drnimitgarg@gmail.com

Website: http://www.dental-clinic-delhi.com/
End
Source:Dr. Garg's Dental Centre
Email:***@dental-clinic-delhi.com Email Verified
Phone:9891647510
Tags:Tmj Treatment India, Tmj Disorders Treatment India
Industry:Health
Location:Rajouri Garden - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dr Garg Dental Clinic Delhi PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share