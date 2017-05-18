News By Tag
Dr Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center Offers Quality Temporo Mandibular Joint Treatment in Delhi
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center is a dental practice based in New Delhi, India. It is renowned for offering quality Temporo Mandibular Joint Treatment.
While talking about Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center, one of the dentists at the center stated, "People with gapped, missing, stained, or crooked teeth lose confidence. They tend to get self-conscious while smiling in front of others and start struggling to hide their flaws. We welcome all such people desirous of enhancing their smile and overall personality with a range of cosmetic dental procedures. Dental treatments that we offer include teeth whitening, zoom whitening, cosmetic contouring, digital shade determination, veneers and laminates, crooked tooth correction inlays and onlays, tooth jewellery, and cosmetic surgeries."
While taking about the temporomandibular joint treatment, the dentist further stated, "TMJ (Temporomandibular joint) disorders affect the joint connecting lower jaw to the skull. They can result from injury, aging, and poor dental habits like grinding and teeth clenching. Limited jaw movement, clicking sound in the joint, earaches and headaches, hearing problems, pain in the face, neck, jaw, or shoulders, pain and sensitivity in teeth are some of its common symptoms. After confirming the presence of a TMJ disorder in patients, we offer appropriate TMJ Treatment in India."
Renowned for offering reliable TMJ Disorders Treatment in India, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center offers a treatment that involves the application of an NTI-tss Appliance. The device is ideal for the prevention and treatment temporomandibular disorders (TMDs). The device is a small pre-fabricated anterior bite stop, which covers the two upper (or lower) central incisors. By suppressing parafunctional muscle contraction by approximately 70%, the device protects teeth, muscles, and joints.
About Dr Garg's Multi-Speciality Dental Center:
Dr Garg's Multi-Speciality Dental Center specializes in offering advanced, cosmetic, specialized, restorative, and implant dentistry treatments with a difference.
Contact Information:
Dr. Garg's Dental Centre
Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,
New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.
[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]
Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541
Email: drnimitgarg@
Website: http://www.dental-
