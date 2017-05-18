News By Tag
KritiKal Solutions Attends Collision 2017
The KritiKal team attended the AutoTech conference at Collision where ideas relating to remote control of all aspects of life, were discussed in great detail by the largest auto industry players including car manufacturers. Being the world's leading gathering- it included developers, experts, and hobbyists debating on autonomous vehicles, connected cars, drones and the Internet of Things. KritiKal also participated in Round Tables where critical tech issues in businesses and society today were discussed. During the Summit, KritiKal observed and explored many technology talks and events, including PITCH (the startup battle) where startups pitched their business plans to investors.
"Our colliding began even before the beginning of the conference when we reached on 1st May in New Orleans. At the conference, we met innovative entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders face-to-face and talked about how technology is shaping the future and how revolutionary ideas and products are contributing in making this innovation happen in real-time", observed Mr. Dipinder Sekhon, CEO at KritiKal Solutions. He also added that "Attending Collision was an amazing opportunity for us to upgrade our knowledge. It has enabled enormous networking and has given us the chance to meet top-tier technology folks and thought-provoking leaders in global tech. Seeking more promising opportunities we are happy to announce that KritiKal is ready for Collision 2018!"
About KritiKal Solutions
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 14+ years, we have contributed to 50+ Innovations/
To know more information, please visit here- http://www.kritikalsolutions.com
KritiKal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
***@kritikalsolutions.com
