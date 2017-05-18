 
News By Tag
* Health
* Weight Loss
* Fitness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Alexandria
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Personal Training Autumn Special

 
ALEXANDRIA, Australia - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Winter is coming and it is getting just that little bit harder to stay motivated and on track when it comes to training.

Why not take advantage of Idealbody4life Personal Training Autumn special? Book a 60 minute or a 45 minute one-on-one personal training session and bring your friend or a partner to join you completely free of charge. That is two-on-one personal training session for half the price, a massive 50% discount of our normal rates.

You will enjoy a personal and a holistic approach that Idealbody4life personal training team brings to every personal training session. Our experienced personal trainers will ensure that every session will be challenging, varied and always based around your short term and long term health goals.

If you have any further questions regarding this fantastic promotion or if there is anything else we can assist you with, please do not hesitate to contact Idealbody4life Personal Training.


Idealbody4life Personal Training team will always be able to assit you and accomodate various workout outcomes.

http://idealbody4life.com/personal-training-autumn-promot...

Contact
Idealbody4life Personal Training
Serge
***@idealbody4life.com
End
Source:
Email:***@idealbody4life.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Weight Loss, Fitness
Industry:Fitness
Location:Alexandria - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Idealbody4life-Personal Training PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share