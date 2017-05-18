News By Tag
India Smart Door Locks Market (2016-2023)- Research Nester
India Smart Door Locks Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period of 2016-2023.
The smart door locks work via connecting the smartphone to the Bluetooth. The person needs to pair the smartphone Bluetooth with deadbolt to lock or unlock the keys. The person just needs to tap the deadbolt for the opening of the door. It comes handy in the situation when the person has lost the keys. Further, it also gives freedom from carrying the bunch of the keys. Moreover, the family members and the friends do not have to wait at home if the person is not at home. The e-keys can be sent to them via the mobile app to let them in. The smart door lock system can detect the presence, if the key has been accidentally left inside or outside the home. It also ensures high security by preventing the incidents of burglary. It makes it impossible for any stranger to break into the home as it is without any keys. Their mechanism is based on the security protocols deployed in bank system. It means that their digital encryption mode cannot be duplicated or broken. In this way, burglars are unable to pick or dump the system. Moreover, the smart door locks has made the life of the senior citizens and disabled people convenient as they can be opened with a smartphone without the struggle to go near to door to open it.
The Indian smart door locks market is flourishing due to the rapid infrastructural development. The various cities such as Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru are witnessing the demand for building smart homes. As a result, the adoption of the smart security systems is rising due to the ease of security and services in house.
Market Size and Forecast
The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. The market growth will be driven by the rise in the burglaries, larceny-thefts, and motor vehicle thefts. According to the National Crime Reports Bureau, the thefts constituted 30% of the total crime in India. Further, the rising concerns among the consumers regarding the safety and security of the office premises and the other private premises will expand the market growth. Moreover, the private and government corporate agencies are upgrading their security installation systems which will lead to the increase in the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation:
Our in-depth analysis of the India Smart Door market includes the following segments:
By Technology
· Mobile App based
· Non- Mobile App based
By Biometric
· Face Recognition Door Locks
· Palm Recognition Keypad Door Locks
· Iris Recognition Door Locks
· Voice Recognition Door Locks
· Finger Print Recognition Door Locks
By Unlock Mechanism
· Keypad Door Locks
· Touch to open
· Mobile App based door locks
· Hybrid/Integrated door locks
By End User
· Commercial
· Residential
Growth Drivers and Challenges:
The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rise in the security concerns among the Indian population. The rise in identity frauds has led to the installation of the smart door locks systems in the residential and commercial premises. Further, the rise in the criminal activities including burglary and theft has led the people to shift from mechanical door locks systems to the smart door lock systems, thus propelling the growth of the smart door locks market (http://www.researchnester.com/
Key Players
· Samsung Smart Home
o Company Overview
o Key Product Offerings
o Business Strategy
o SWOT Analysis
o Financials
· Yale
· Godrej
· Sentrilock
· Kwikset
· Lockitron
· Schlage
· Haven Locks
· August
