CBSE results 2017: Expect a lower score in class 10 & class 12 scores!

CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 students can expect a slight fall in their scores and schools too may experience a dip in the overall pass percentage this year.
 
 
DELHI, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- When Delhi girl Sukriti Gupta topped the CBSE class 12 results last year, her overall score seemed too good to be true - a whopping 99.4%! Equally incredible were the marks of those who got the 2nd and 3rd ranks - Palak Goel who scored 99.2% and Somya Uppal who secured 99% marks! Well it seems that CBSE does not plan to inflate its marks this year, under the guise of "moderation" as it has passed a resolution this year that it won't give grace marks to students.

As a result, class 12 and class 10 students can expect a slight fall in their scores and schools too may experience a dip in the overall pass percentage this year. Those among us who have completed schooling from CBSE schools are well aware of the norm that if we had scored at least 60% in our internal "pre-board" exams, at least an 80% was guaranteed in the actual CBSE board result! This is because while our own schools were very strict with their evaluation process, the CBSE evaluation procedure was considered quite lenient.

If CBSE stands by its decision, then unimaginable scores like 99.6% inCBSE class XII results would be a thing of the past which in turn may bring down the sky-high cut-offs in universities like the DU.

CBSE 2017 exam result dates
There is still no official announcement from the board about the CBSE class 12 result and class 10 result date. A lot of websites have been claiming that the CBSE 12th result may be declared on 24 May, 2017 while the CBSE 10th result would be out on 2 June, 2017.

The CBSE class 12 results 2017 are awaited by 10.98 lakh students who appeared for the exams from 9 March to 29 April 2017 while 16.6 lakh students are anxious about their CBSE class 10 results 2017 for the exams that were held from 9 March to 3 April 2017.

Get your CBSE 12th results on this website: cbse.examresults.net/Class-12.htm
Get your CBSE 10th results on this website: cbse.examresults.net/Class-10.htm

Contact
Examresults.net
***@quinstreet.com
