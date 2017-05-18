 
News By Tag
* Adventure Travel
* Outdoors
* Tokyo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tokyo
  Tokyo
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Warm Weather Outdoor Fun in Tokyo's Green Spaces

Now that the weather is warm, it's an ideal time to actively explore Tokyo's parks, gardens, mountains, woodlands, and waters.
 
 
Splash Tokyo
Splash Tokyo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Adventure Travel
Outdoors
Tokyo

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan

Subject:
Products

TOKYO, Japan - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tokyo of sky scrapers blaring in neon lights and ramen shop alleys with closet Karaoke rooms is hailed by Hollywood and central to Nintendo video games. However, these are images on an unfinished canvas.  When the picture is complete, it reveals a city of enormous green space, where urban strolls and adventure thrills can be had on the streets, in parks and gardens, along tree-lined waterways, and even up a sacred mountain sprinkled with temples and shrines.

With summer approaching, here are some outdoor activities you might want to try:

Jogging

Start off on foot by jogging the 5K (3.1 miles) Edo-period-moat-lined route around the Imperial Palace Gardens.  This is "the" active thing to do in Tokyo, akin to jogging in Central Park for New Yorkers.  The relatively flat-surfaced course, devoid of traffic lights, is especially safe, due to the high police presence, and you can pace and reward yourself as you pass each one of the 47 prefectural markers.  Sights include the Chidori-ga-fuchi cherry trees, the National Museum of Modern Art, the National Theater, parliamentary buildings, and foreign embassies.

Hiking

A 50-minute semi-limited express Keio line train ride Southwest from Shinjuku Station, is Mt. Takao, a center for mountain worship for over 1,000 years. You can ascend part way up the mountain by Tozan railway cable car, but the rest of the route to the 599-meter high summit is by a series of well-marked hiking trails, ranging from broad, paved hiking trail number 1 to narrow nature trails. In addition to spectacular mountain scenery, attractions along the hike include Yakuoin Temple, dedicated to the Medicine Buddha since 744, and a Monkey Park and Wild Plant Garden.

Bicycling

Of late, dozens tour operators are offering cycling trips for avid and novice cyclists, traversing Tokyo's highlights and backroads and bringing travelers a more in-depth experience of the city than can be found on a tour bus. Themes explore Tokyo Bay, Riversides and local life, Edo Culture, Cool Japan, and evening lights. If you're a little unsure of your cycling abilities, some tour companies offer e-bike options to reduce your pedaling.

Kayaking & Canoeing

Before Tokyo became Japan's capital, it was called "Edo" meaning "Door to the Bay." The city was replete with canals that acted as water highways offering warehouses and factories access to Tokyo Bay. Today, while some canals have been filled in for reclaimed land, other areas have been redeveloped as offices, housing, restaurants and galleries. This "Canal Renaissance" has made the area a delightful place to explore, and there is no better way to get behind the scenes than to travel by kayak or canoe. Tour companies and an Outdoor Sports Club are offering kayak excursions. Three-hour kayak tours are about 7,000 yen, and 1 hr-45 min day and evening tours run about 5500 yen.

River Rafting and More

On the Tama River, you can river raft, paddle board, zipline through the water, ride a "ducky" (inflatable boat), and even combine some of these with "tree cruising" (with views from atop trees). Day tours also package in barbecuing and hot spring bathing. ­

For more information on soft adventure in Tokyo, visit the Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau's website at: http://gotokyo.org/en/index.html

Contact
Marian Goldberg,
Marian Goldberg Marketing Communications
***@mariangoldbergcomm.com
End
Source:Tokyo City Tourism
Email:***@mariangoldbergcomm.com Email Verified
Tags:Adventure Travel, Outdoors, Tokyo
Industry:Tourism
Location:Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marian Goldberg Marketing Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share