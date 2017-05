Warm Weather Outdoor Fun in Tokyo's Green Spaces

Now that the weather is warm, it's an ideal time to actively explore Tokyo's parks, gardens, mountains, woodlands, and waters.

-- The Tokyo of sky scrapers blaring in neon lights and ramen shop alleys with closet Karaoke rooms is hailed by Hollywood and central to Nintendo video games. However, these are images on an unfinished canvas. When the picture is complete, it reveals a city of enormous green space, where urban strolls and adventure thrills can be had on the streets, in parks and gardens, along tree-lined waterways, and even up a sacred mountain sprinkled with temples and shrines.Start off on foot by jogging the 5K (3.1 miles) Edo-period-moat-lined route around the Imperial Palace Gardens. This is "the" active thing to do in Tokyo, akin to jogging in Central Park for New Yorkers. The relatively flat-surfaced course, devoid of traffic lights, is especially safe, due to the high police presence, and you can pace and reward yourself as you pass each one of the 47 prefectural markers. Sights include the Chidori-ga-fuchi cherry trees, the National Museum of Modern Art, the National Theater, parliamentary buildings, and foreign embassies.A 50-minute semi-limited express Keio line train ride Southwest from Shinjuku Station, is Mt. Takao, a center for mountain worship for over 1,000 years. You can ascend part way up the mountain by Tozan railway cable car, but the rest of the route to the 599-meter high summit is by a series of well-marked hiking trails, ranging from broad, paved hiking trail number 1 to narrow nature trails. In addition to spectacular mountain scenery, attractions along the hike include Yakuoin Temple, dedicated to the Medicine Buddha since 744, and a Monkey Park and Wild Plant Garden.Of late, dozens tour operators are offering cycling trips for avid and novice cyclists, traversing Tokyo's highlights and backroads and bringing travelers a more in-depth experience of the city than can be found on a tour bus. Themes explore Tokyo Bay, Riversides and local life, Edo Culture, Cool Japan, and evening lights. If you're a little unsure of your cycling abilities, some tour companies offer e-bike options to reduce your pedaling.Before Tokyo became Japan's capital, it was called "Edo" meaning "Door to the Bay." The city was replete with canals that acted as water highways offering warehouses and factories access to Tokyo Bay. Today, while some canals have been filled in for reclaimed land, other areas have been redeveloped as offices, housing, restaurants and galleries. This "Canal Renaissance"has made the area a delightful place to explore, and there is no better way to get behind the scenes than to travel by kayak or canoe. Tour companies and an Outdoor Sports Club are offering kayak excursions. Three-hour kayak tours are about 7,000 yen, and 1 hr-45 min day and evening tours run about 5500 yen.On the Tama River, you can river raft, paddle board, zipline through the water, ride a "ducky" (inflatable boat), and even combine some of these with "tree cruising" (with views from atop trees). Day tours also package in barbecuing and hot spring bathing. ­For more information on soft adventure in Tokyo, visit the Twebsite at: http://gotokyo.org/ en/index.html