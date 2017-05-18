News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Warm Weather Outdoor Fun in Tokyo's Green Spaces
Now that the weather is warm, it's an ideal time to actively explore Tokyo's parks, gardens, mountains, woodlands, and waters.
With summer approaching, here are some outdoor activities you might want to try:
Jogging
Start off on foot by jogging the 5K (3.1 miles) Edo-period-moat-
Hiking
A 50-minute semi-limited express Keio line train ride Southwest from Shinjuku Station, is Mt. Takao, a center for mountain worship for over 1,000 years. You can ascend part way up the mountain by Tozan railway cable car, but the rest of the route to the 599-meter high summit is by a series of well-marked hiking trails, ranging from broad, paved hiking trail number 1 to narrow nature trails. In addition to spectacular mountain scenery, attractions along the hike include Yakuoin Temple, dedicated to the Medicine Buddha since 744, and a Monkey Park and Wild Plant Garden.
Bicycling
Of late, dozens tour operators are offering cycling trips for avid and novice cyclists, traversing Tokyo's highlights and backroads and bringing travelers a more in-depth experience of the city than can be found on a tour bus. Themes explore Tokyo Bay, Riversides and local life, Edo Culture, Cool Japan, and evening lights. If you're a little unsure of your cycling abilities, some tour companies offer e-bike options to reduce your pedaling.
Kayaking & Canoeing
Before Tokyo became Japan's capital, it was called "Edo" meaning "Door to the Bay." The city was replete with canals that acted as water highways offering warehouses and factories access to Tokyo Bay. Today, while some canals have been filled in for reclaimed land, other areas have been redeveloped as offices, housing, restaurants and galleries. This "Canal Renaissance"
River Rafting and More
On the Tama River, you can river raft, paddle board, zipline through the water, ride a "ducky" (inflatable boat), and even combine some of these with "tree cruising" (with views from atop trees). Day tours also package in barbecuing and hot spring bathing.
For more information on soft adventure in Tokyo, visit the Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau's website at: http://gotokyo.org/
Contact
Marian Goldberg,
Marian Goldberg Marketing Communications
***@mariangoldbergcomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse