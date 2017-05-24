News By Tag
2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit - "Fresh Tools, New Thinking" - Post Event Story
2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit was held on 12th & 13th May 2017 at The Zuri White Sands in Goa, India
The Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit gathered over 200+ attendees, high net worth individuals, focused on new technology solutions by the providers and decision makers. The knowledgeable insights through case studies, presentations, the panel discussions had fructuous insights at the conference. The topics of discussions included: The power of Blockchain Technology in the world of Banking, BFSI 2020 – Innovations in disruptive era, The Importance of addressing Cyber Security Risks in the BFSI sector, The InsurTech journey from the ideal world to the real world, Intelligence vs Artificial Intelligence:
There is a paradigm shift taking place in the BFSI sector on new technology, innovation by smart ways of doing business and at Smart Tech BFSI Summit it was visualized through case studies, presentations and panel discussions. The B2B meetings facilitated great opportunities for the companies to network with their potential buyers and sellers for the business discussions.
We were honored to have our eminent speakers, Mr. Prashant Singh – UIDAI, Mr. Anand Venkatraman - Deloitte, Mr. Lowell Campbell - World Bank IFC, Mr. Sameer Bangia - Samsung SDS, Mr. Anshuman Rai - Dell EMC, Mr. Prasanna Lohar - DCB Bank, these are just to name a few..
Mr. Kushal Singh, CEO, Explore Exhibitions & Conferences LLP; expresses his gratifying note - "It was the great success of the Smart Tech BFSI 2016 that has inspired for this 2nd edition of the conference. Any successful Conference depends on three factors - content delivered, right audience and the location of the conference , I am sure we had the right mix of all this three that made one more successful edition."
We thank all our sponsors companies Akamai Technologies, Dassault Systemes, Dell EMC, Robosoft Technologies, Ezetap, Sesame, Posidex, IXIA, Samsung SDS, UL, Nelito, Kyzer Technologies, Integra, Mgage, Lexmark, Infinitas, Starcom, Crediwatch to be part of this event and make this event a grand success.
Our heartful thanks to Govt.Of Karnataka, Deloitte – Knowledge Partner, National Payments Corporation Of India – Payments Knowledge Partner, Lets Talk Payments – Research Partner, The Money Journal - Media Partner for their support and presence at the summit.
A concluding note by our Event Producer Mr. Imran Uddin ; "The 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit provided an excellent platform for the delegates and leadership solution providers to discuss and share the latest technology innovations of BFSI for now & the future with all the major topics covered for conceptual learning by our eminent speakers. We would look forward for more participation for such strategic gatherings in our coming editions."
