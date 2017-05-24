News By Tag
Avery Verse Joins Femeconomy For An Equal Tomorrow
Luxury Handbag Brand Partners With Business Equality Movement
Femeconomy, an online business directory, encourages consumer spending towards enterprises that are at least 50% owned by women or have women accounting for 30% of the board of directors.
This is an exciting new force in the movement for equality in business that is using the dominant purchasing power of women to encourage transformation in the managerial departments of all businesses, large and small.
As a social enterprise, Avery Verse are focused on creating win-wins between business and charity, with the added focus on reinventing society so that tomorrow is a more equal, just and secure world than today. Femeconomy is an important new partnership in this goal for the company.
To find out more about this exciting movement and the trailblazing businesses that are working to create true equality visit https://femeconomy.com
To discover more about Australian luxury handbag brand Avery Verse and their goal of redefining luxury fashion visit https://www.averyverse.com
Taylor Cook
Director of Avery Verse
***@averyverse.com.au
