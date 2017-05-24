 
News By Tag
* Luxury
* Business
* Equality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Avery Verse Joins Femeconomy For An Equal Tomorrow

Luxury Handbag Brand Partners With Business Equality Movement
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Avery Verse, an Australian luxury handbag brand, co-founded by husband and wife team Taylor and Christie Cook, are pleased to have joined Femeconomy and become a part of creating an equal tomorrow.

Femeconomy, an online business directory, encourages consumer spending towards enterprises that are at least 50% owned by women or have women accounting for 30% of the board of directors.

This is an exciting new force in the movement for equality in business that is using the dominant purchasing power of women to encourage transformation in the managerial departments of all businesses, large and small.

As a social enterprise, Avery Verse are focused on creating win-wins between business and charity, with the added focus on reinventing society so that tomorrow is a more equal, just and secure world than today. Femeconomy is an important new partnership in this goal for the company.

To find out more about this exciting movement and the trailblazing businesses that are working to create true equality visit https://femeconomy.com

To discover more about Australian luxury handbag brand Avery Verse and their goal of redefining luxury fashion visit https://www.averyverse.com

Contact
Taylor Cook
Director of Avery Verse
***@averyverse.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@averyverse.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Luxury, Business, Equality
Industry:Fashion
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 24, 2017
Avery Verse News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share