David Corlette, Director, Product Management, VIPRE to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that David Corlette, Director, Product Management, VIPREwill speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Ransomware: Protecting your Money and Assets LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for June 15, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/technology/business-and-corporation-technology/ransomware-protecting-your-money-and-assets

About David Corlette

David Corlette is the Director of Product Management for VIPRE, a top-rated, award-winning internet security product for channel partners and businesses worldwide. For the past decade, David has worked with customers and partners to design and build best-of-breed IT security using innovative threat detection and response solutions. He has broad experience in advanced threat, SIEM, networking, cloud services, security standardization, open source, agile development and technology policy. He chaired the Distributed Management Task Force, a computer software trade group which works to simplify the manageability of network-accessible technologies and holds an A.B. in Electrical Engineering from Harvard University.

About VIPRE

VIPRE delivers the best protection at the best price. It is the top-rated, award-winning endpoint security product for small and medium businesses, and home users. VIPRE is powered by next-generation advanced machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect millions of users from ransomware, zero-day attacks, phishing, exploit kits, mobile threats and other malware that easily evade traditional signature-based antivirus. Easy to use, simple to license and available at the best price, VIPRE provides the proactive advanced threat defense all users need to protect their data, and all VIPRE customers receive free U.S.-based technical support. To learn more, visit www.VIPREAntivirus.com.

Event Synopsis:

Organizations like yours are concerned about ransomware. Technology leaders Arcserve and VIPRE joined forces to help you defeat those ransomware hoodlums lurking in the dark cyberspace. From preventative measures with VIPRE, to remediation strategies with Arcserve, plus legal and regulatory guidance about ransomware from VLP, you will:

·         Watch as we dissect common variants like Locky, Petya, TeslaCrypt and Cerber

·         Learn how to stop ransomware attacks before they happen

·         Get practical advice on how to get back on your feet if an attacker does get through

·         Discover what others have done – without opening their wallets – to defeat the threat

Find out how to fend off and remediate ransomware attacks.

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
