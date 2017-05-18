Christophe Bertrand, Vice President of Product Marketing, Arcserve to Speak at TKG's Event

News By Tag
About Christophe Bertrand
Christophe Bertrand is the Vice President of Product Marketing at Arcserve. Christophe has spent most of his career in the data storage and data protection space with companies such as Legato Systems (now EMC), VERITAS (now Symantec), Maxtor, Hitachi Data Systems and most recently DataDirect Networks where he ran product, channel and vertical marketing.
Christophe earned an MBA from Bradford University (England), a BA in European Business Administration from Middlesex University (England) and a Maitrise degree from the ESC Reims Business School (France).
About Arcserve
Arcserve is a leading provider of data protection and recovery software that gives organizations the assurance that they can recover their data and applications when needed. Launched in 1990, Arcserve provides a comprehensive solution for cloud, virtual and physical environments, on premise or in the cloud, backed up by unsurpassed support and expertise. Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), available on Arcserve's appliance or your hardware, drives a full range of highly efficient and integrated data protection capabilities through a simple, web-based user console. Arcserve has a customer base of 45,000 end users in more than 150 countries and partners with over 7,500 distributors, resellers and service providers around the world. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit www.arcserve.com.
Event Synopsis:
Organizations like yours are concerned about ransomware. Technology leaders Arcserve and VIPRE joined forces to help you defeat those ransomware hoodlums lurking in the dark cyberspace. From preventative measures with VIPRE, to remediation strategies with Arcserve, plus legal and regulatory guidance about ransomware from VLP, you will:
· Watch as we dissect common variants like Locky, Petya, TeslaCrypt and Cerber
· Learn how to stop ransomware attacks before they happen
· Get practical advice on how to get back on your feet if an attacker does get through
· Discover what others have done – without opening their wallets – to defeat the threat
Find out how to fend off and remediate ransomware attacks.
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
