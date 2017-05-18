 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Business Owners Kiss Tax Calculation Headache Goodbye With ezPaycheck Payroll Software

EzPaycheck payroll check software adds new feature to eliminate headaches for small businesses when processing payroll tax calculations. halfpricesoft.com offers a no risk download.
 
 
DETROIT - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Halfpricesoft.com has discovered that businesses big and small deal with the same difficulty in handling payroll tax calculations. Because of this,  EzPaycheck's 2017 newest version was released with the form level help buttons to  guide customers through the tasks such as tax calculations, year to date calculations.

"The newest updates to ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software includes  payroll tax calculations and  year to date calculations for greater peace of mind to business owners all over the US." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.

Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

- Easily calculates differential pay

- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

-Supports network access.

Potential customers seeking to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy are invited to visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.


Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable  for any size business.  To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JISurtSXoZ0



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering  payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
