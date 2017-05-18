News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Owners Kiss Tax Calculation Headache Goodbye With ezPaycheck Payroll Software
EzPaycheck payroll check software adds new feature to eliminate headaches for small businesses when processing payroll tax calculations. halfpricesoft.com offers a no risk download.
"The newest updates to ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software includes payroll tax calculations and year to date calculations for greater peace of mind to business owners all over the US." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.
Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
Potential customers seeking to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy are invited to visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
http://www.youtube.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse