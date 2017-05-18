 
News By Tag
* CAAPA
* Black Opera Singers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bowie
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Jonathan Woody in Concert to Support Underserved Community

Prince George's County homegrown bass/baritone helps bring color to classical music and performs in concert with youth and noted Washington, DC chorale group.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CAAPA
Black Opera Singers

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Bowie - Maryland - US

BOWIE, Md. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The  Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASLAH), LEARN Foundation (Landover Educational Athletic Recreational Non-Profit), and the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) have teamed together to present bass/baritone Jonathan Woody performing in concert to help benefit underserved youth in Prince George's County.  The concert, which also features the Heritage Signature Chorale and the Ottley Music School, along with pianist Lester Green, who serves as CAAPA's Artistic Director, is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm, at the Bowie Center for Performing Arts, 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD.

The American bass-baritone, Woody has been called an "artist worth keeping an eye on" by the Washington Post, noted for "clarity and fire" by the New York Times, and called "charismatic" and "riveting" by the New York Times. A native Prince Georgian and graduate of the University of Maryland College Park, is also a member of the Grammy-nominated Trinity Wall Street Choir, where he is consistently featured, often in performances of works by George F. Handel and J.S. Bach (http://www.bach-cantatas.com/Lib/Bach-Johann-Sebastian.htm).  He performs regularly with ensembles across the USA with recent engagements including performances with the Green Mountain Project, the Clarion Music Society, Musica Sacra, Antioch Chamber Ensemble (http://www.bach-cantatas.com/Bio/Antioch-Chamber.htm), TENET, Signal Ensemble, Prototype Festival, Spire Chamber Ensemble, Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Brooklyn Baroque, Gotham Chamber Opera, and in productions with Santa Fe Opera, Gotham Chamber Opera, Pocket Opera of New York, Opera McGill, Washington National Opera, Washington Concert Opera, Opera Lafayette and the Wolf Trap Opera Company.

Donations will help benefit Scholarships to underserved youth for two of the hosting organizations; LEARN and CAAPA. Ticket donations may be purchased by visiting www.4caapa.org or call the office at 301-839-1444.

Media Contact
CAAPA
301-839-1444
***@aol.com
End
Source:Coalition for African Americans Performing Arts
Email:***@aol.com
Posted By:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:CAAPA, Black Opera Singers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Bowie - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thelemaque PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share