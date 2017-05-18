Jonathan Woody in Concert to Support Underserved Community

BOWIE, Md.
- May 23, 2017
-- The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASLAH), LEARN Foundation (Landover Educational Athletic Recreational Non-Profit),
and the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA)
have teamed together to present bass/baritone Jonathan Woody
performing in concert to help benefit underserved youth in Prince George's County. The concert, which also features the Heritage Signature Chorale
and the Ottley Music School
, along with pianist Lester Green
, who serves as CAAPA's Artistic Director, is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2017
at 4:00 pm
, at the Bowie Center for Performing Arts, 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD
.
The American bass-baritone, Woody has been called an "artist worth keeping an eye on" by the Washington Post
, noted for "clarity and fire" by the New York Times,
and called "charismatic"
and "riveting" by the New York Times
. A native Prince Georgian and graduate of the University of Maryland College Park, is also a member of the Grammy-nominated Trinity Wall Street Choir
, where he is consistently featured, often in performances of works by George F. Handel and J.S. Bach (http://www.bach-cantatas.com/Lib/Bach-Johann-Sebastian.htm
). He performs regularly with ensembles across the USA with recent engagements including performances with the Green Mountain Project, the Clarion Music Society, Musica Sacra, Antioch Chamber Ensemble (http://www.bach-cantatas.com/Bio/Antioch-Chamber.htm
), TENET, Signal Ensemble, Prototype Festival, Spire Chamber Ensemble, Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Brooklyn Baroque, Gotham Chamber Opera, and in productions with Santa Fe Opera, Gotham Chamber Opera, Pocket Opera of New York, Opera McGill, Washington National Opera, Washington Concert Opera, Opera Lafayette and the Wolf Trap Opera Company.
Donations will help benefit Scholarships to underserved youth for two of the hosting organizations;
LEARN and CAAPA. Ticket donations may be purchased by visiting www.4caapa.org or call the office at 301-839-1444.