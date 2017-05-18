News By Tag
Beknell Financial Group Opens Office in Seattle Metro Area
Young, fast-growing financial services firm spreads is wings to West Coast
The opening marks the first bi-coastal expansion for the burgeoning firm. "It has always been a goal to have a bi-coastal presence to reach the individuals and businesses that benefit from our services," says Dasarte Yarnway, Founder and Managing Director of Berknell, "We chose to start with Seattle because of the influx of economic growth the city has enjoyed over the past five years." Formerly a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Mr. George holds both a Chartered Retirement Planning Specialist (CRPS) and Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation.
Berknell underscores their value proposition, summarized in the firm's motto Advice With You In Mind™, through providing competitive fees, solutions-based advice and a fiduciary-based financial partnership. The new office marks a milestone in Berknell's journey to add top talent in key markets across the country. Their next office, located in San Francisco Bay Area, is slated to open around August 2017.
For more information, please visit www.berknell.com.
###
About Berknell Financial Group: Berknell Financial Group is a financial planning and asset management firm. Through comprehensive, educational, and transparent wealth management, we serve our clients with tailored advice for their financial situations. For more information, please visit http://www.berknell.com.
Media Contact
Krysten Copeland
202-630-3215
krysten@kccopr.com
