Matthew Brickman Addresses Florida's High Divorce Rate Among Most Stressed U.S. States
Florida's high divorce rate and high levels of family related stress are having an enormous impact on its residents. Matthew Brickman addressed this issue recently to propose alternative solutions to those living in high conflict.
American's Biggest Concerns:
Americans identified "money, work and economy" as their greatest worries during the 10-year declining period but today Americans are feeling increased anxiety over the election outcome, political climate, uncertainty of our nation's future and fear of violence.
Florida's Unique Scenario:
Florida has a unique case in which the high divorce rate is the largest contributor to the population's stress rate.
Matthew Brickman, family divorce mediator and founder of iMediate Inc, addressed this by saying, "This study for me as a family law mediator, simply reinforces the need for mediation in divorce and family related issues. You don't have to live with high conflict, strained relationships and feeling burnt out. Choose to settle your differences in an amicable manner in mediation and don't go to court and let a third-party decide your family's future."
He went on to say, "Let your mind and logic prevail instead of your emotions and hire a good family mediator to guide you peacefully, expeditiously and inexpensively through the murky waters of the judicial system so you can enjoy all that life has to offer here in the sunshine state."
About Matthew Brickman:
Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds. Read his Google Reviews
