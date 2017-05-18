 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Matthew Brickman Addresses Florida's High Divorce Rate Among Most Stressed U.S. States

Florida's high divorce rate and high levels of family related stress are having an enormous impact on its residents. Matthew Brickman addressed this issue recently to propose alternative solutions to those living in high conflict.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Florida Among Most Stressed States with 3rd Highest Divorce Rate
Florida Among Most Stressed States with 3rd Highest Divorce Rate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In a recent annual study, personal finance website WalletHub ranked Florida as the 13th-most stressed state in the United States. This is largely due to Florida having the third-highest divorce rate in the nation. This all comes after stress levels reaching their lowest point in a decade in 2016 but now they're back on the uptick in 2017.

American's Biggest Concerns:

Americans identified "money, work and economy" as their greatest worries during the 10-year declining period but today Americans are feeling increased anxiety over the election outcome, political climate, uncertainty of our nation's future and fear of violence.

Florida's Unique Scenario:
Florida has a unique case in which the high divorce rate is the largest contributor to the population's stress rate.

Matthew Brickman, family divorce mediator and founder of iMediate Inc, addressed this by saying, "This study for me as a family law mediator, simply reinforces the need for mediation in divorce and family related issues. You don't have to live with high conflict, strained relationships and feeling burnt out. Choose to settle your differences in an amicable manner in mediation and don't go to court and let a third-party decide your family's future."

His full comments can be seen in the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FOvPR2FMXY



He went on to say, "Let your mind and logic prevail instead of your emotions and hire a good family mediator to guide you peacefully, expeditiously and inexpensively through the murky waters  of the judicial system so you can enjoy all that life has to offer here in the sunshine state."

About Matthew Brickman:

Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds. Read his Google Reviews

View details about iMediate Inc's new Fort Lauderdale location.

Self-representation in divorce and paternity matters.

If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler

If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler

iChatMediation - Family Mediation Services, 1200 Town Center Drive #424, Jupiter, FL 33458 (877) 822-1479

End
Superb PR News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share