Country(s)
Industry News
Helix Urgent Care to offer complimentary medical evaluations for a limited time
Palm Beach Gardens - Helix Urgent Care announced today its community open houses with complimentary medical evaluations for a limited time during summer and fall 2017. These twelve open house weekends have been set by Helix Urgent Care in Palm Beach Gardens and Deerfield Beach exclusively.
These free evaluations are ideal for people who have not seen the doctor in the last months or years and are in need of a checkup. This is also an opportunity for those who are concerned about the cost of office visits due to the lack of insurance.
According to the United Census Bureau, 28 million Americans are uninsured and nearly 5.3 percent of the uninsured are children. Census data shows that uninsured rates are high in South Florida: 26 percent of males ages 18 to 24 are uninsured, compared with 17 percent overall in the United States. Women don't fare much better: 23 percent of women ages 18 to 24 are uninsured, compared with 13 percent nationwide. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as of December of 2016, Palm Beach County has eight areas/populations (MUAs/MUPs) designated as medically underserved.
"We are seeing more and more uninsured patients every day despite the mandatory healthcare insurance. Some are diabetic or have hypertension and are not on top of their numbers, creating bigger health problems. We would like to help our community by offering complimentary medical visits and hopefully we will be able not only to save a life or two, but to contribute to the overall wellness of the residents of Palm Beach County and Broward," said Brenda Stone, Helix's general manager.
The following are the open house dates set by Helix Urgent Care:
Palm Beach Gardens location:
June 17 & 18
July 15 & 16
August 19 & 20
September 16 & 17
October 21 & 22
November 18 & 19
Deerfield Beach location:
June 3 & 4
July 1 & 2
August 5 & 6
September 2 & 3
October 7 & 8
November 4 & 5
No appointments are necessary and patients will be able to take advantage of the complimentary medical evaluations by just walking in.
Helix Urgent Care of Palm Beach Gardens is located at 3555 Northlake Blvd in Palm Beach Gardens. Phone number (561) 626-4878. Helix Urgent Care of Deerfield Beach is located at 750 S. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach. Phone number (954) 421-8111. On the internet www.helixcares.com.
ABOUT HELIX URGENT CARE
With locations in Palm Beach, Broward and the Treasure Coast, Helix Urgent Care is a network of fully certified urgent care and walk-in medical centers. Its facilities provide fast, comprehensive and affordable medical care and offer an alternative to emergency room long waits and expensive bills.
Its centers are open 7 days a week and accept most major private insurance with no appointments necessary. Each location has been certified by the Urgent Care Association of America and offers complete services including treatment of fractures and minor trauma, physicals, flu shots and vaccinations, confidential STD testing, car accidents and on-the-job injury medical care. For more information, please call 888-94-HELIX or visit www.helixcares.com.
Contact
CRL Media Advertising & Public Relations
***@crlmediaadvertising.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse