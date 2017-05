Helix Urgent Care to offcer complimentary medical evaluations for a limited time

1 2 3 Helix Urgent Care Palm Beach Gardens Helix Urgent Care Deerfield Beach Helix Urgent Care logo

-- Will benefit uninsured in Palm Beach and Broward CountiesPalm Beach Gardens- Helix Urgent Care announced today it's community open houses with complimentary medical evaluations for a limited time during summer and fall 2017. This twelve open house weekends have been set by Helix Urgent Care in Palm Beach Gardens and Deerfield Beach exclusively.These free evaluations are ideal for people who have not seen the doctor in the last months or years and are in need of a check up. This is also an opportunity for those who are concerned about the cost of office visits due to the lack of insurance.According to the United Census Bureau, 28 million Americans are uninsured and nearly 5.3 percent of the uninsured are children. Census data shows that uninsured rates are high in South Florida: 26 percent of males ages 18 to 24 are uninsured, compared with 17 percent overall in the United States. Women don't fare much better: 23 percent of women ages 18 to 24 are uninsured, compared with 13 percent nationwide. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services as of December of 2016, Palm Beach County has eight areas/populations (MUAs/MUPs) designated as medically undeserved." said Brenda Stone, Helix's general manager.The following are the open house dates set by Helix Urgent Care:June 17 & 18July 15 &16August 19 &20September 16 &17October 21 & 22November 18 & 19June 3 & 4July 1 & 2August 5 & 6September 2 & 3October 7 & 8November 4 & 5No appointments are necessary and patients will be able to take advantage of the complimentary medical evaluations by just walking in.Helix Urgent Care of Palm Beach Gardens is located at 3555 Northlake Blvd in Palm Beach Gardens. Phone number (561) 626-4878. Helix Urgent Care of Deerfield Beach is located at 750 S. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach. Phone number (954) 421-8111. On the internet www.helixcares.com With locations in Palm Beach, Broward and the Treasure Coast, Helix Urgent Care is a network of fully certified urgent care and walk-in medical centers. It's facilities provide fast, comprehensive and affordable medical care and offer an alternative to emergency room long waits and expensive bills.Its centers are open 7 days a week and accept most major private insurance with no appointments necessary. Each location has been certified by the Urgent Care Association of America and offers complete services including treatment of fractures and minor trauma, physicals, flu shots and vaccinations, confidential STD testing, car accidents and on-the-job injury medical care. For more information please call 888-94-HELIX or visit www.helixcares.com