Axilogy New CSO: Business Prodigy & 15YR Serial Entrepreneur Ben Jen
Ben Jen, A serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience takes on Axilogy as his next big project
Axilogy Consulting Corp. is pleased to announce its recent hire of Ben, who will join the Axilogy team as a Chief Strategy Officer working locally from Boston,MA. Within these roles, Ben will assist in Axilogy business expansion infrastructure, as well as work on the development of Axilogy's future programs.
"It was a brilliant idea that I saw helping several students while maintaining a high profit" said. "I knew my experience could help increase the scope of the company, which was already changing the lives of many students."
Ben comes to Axilogy with 15 years of experience in Business management and leadership. Most recently, Ben worked as a CEO at Wireless MetroBroadband. There, he led the growth of the company and serviced hundreds of clients nationally. Ben's background of purchasing and flipping companies and his background interest in medicine to make an easy transition into his current position with Axilogy.
"I intend to apply my knowledge into created a solid foundation for this company, establishing seed funding, and expanding the company to all test prep, early education courses, and patient advocacy programs," he said.
In addition to his prior business experience, Ben has extensive experience with the medical field while doing his premed and EMT training. Before working for Axilogy, Ben served a C-level position for multiple companies. While working at this position, Ben met on a daily basis with new start ups to help establish and create profitable ideas that work.
Ben combines his recent experience in business management and consulting with past experience in a number of other areas to take on Axilogy's expansion. From evaluating hundreds of companies for partnership, Ben believes he can make Axilogy into a highly profitable and helpful education business.
For more information, please contact Amareen Dhaliwal at 425-280-0574, email admin@axilogy.com or visit the Axilogy website at www.axilogy.com.
Axilogy is an innovative education company working on preparing students for exams through daily coaching and creating accredited courses for early exposure. Recognized for its work in charitable projects such as its education initiative for homeless teens, Axilogy has made an impact with its current time in business. Axilogy has developed some of the highest-scoring test takers and educations students with courses that have never existed prior the Axilogy's establishment.
Visit http://www.axilogy.com for information
Contact
Amareen Dhaliwal
admin@axilogy.com
