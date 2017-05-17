Technicolor's Andy Flickner Describes How DOCSIS 3.1 Is Gaining Ground Among Cable Providers in Europe, Middle East and Africa PARIS, France - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Major operators across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), are preparing to launch DOCSIS 3.1 services later this year and early next year. While still in its early stages, DOCSIS 3.1 is an extremely important technology that will make it possible for cable operators in the region to deliver ultra-high bandwidth and internet speeds of 1 Gbps over their existing hybrid fiber/coaxial (HFC) lines and improve operational efficiencies says Andy Flickner -- Technicolor's Vice President of Product Management for cable broadband products at Connected Home -- in a podcast interview for journalists.



"DOCSIS 3.1 is a very important part of the strategy for most cable service providers in EMEA because it puts them in a position to credibly talk about delivering gigabit per second speed to the home. At the same time, it's allowing service providers to use their networks much more efficiently," explains Flickner.



Two key trends are driving adoption of DOCSIS 3.1 technologies in the region: 1) the competitive threat posed by telcos offering fiber optic services; and 2) projected demand for IPTV services.



"If a cable service provider faces competition from telcos that provide a fiber-to-the- home alternative, then that cable service provider is going to be highly motivated to migrate to DOCSIS 3.1 in order counter that competitive threat. In fact, where we see DOCSIS 3.1 rolling out first, with the greatest urgency, is where those service providers are facing competition from fiber," explains Flickner.



"The second big driver for cable service operators consists of their plans for all internet protocol-delivered television (IPTV). If it's imperative or urgent for a cable service provider to move to IPTV, then DOCSIS 3.1 is going to be a key part of that migration strategy," he says.



To listen to the podcast or read the entire Q&A visit:



https://www.dropbox.com/ s/1bemy13050c1qx7/ QA%20--%20EMEA% ...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Andre Rodriguez

+1 323 817 6716

