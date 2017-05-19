News By Tag
Friday Lock Announces Retail Availability in the US, Canada, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand
Available at all Best Buy stores and on bestbuy.com in the US, Friday Lock works with Bluetooth, WiFi, and HomeKit technology from Apple
"We are thrilled to announce the availability of Friday Lock at Best Buy retail stores, and at b8ta's new store in Austin," said Marcus Tempte, Friday Labs CEO. "Making Friday Lock more accessible to consumers that care about design and a highly secure lock is a key focus for Friday Labs. Interest in Friday Lock is strong, and we'll be announcing additional retailers soon."
Designed by architects BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group – the lock incorporates the latest security technologies and hardware including a die cast metal shell that comes in seven colors including brass, copper, nickel satin, porcelain, steel and gun metal. The lock's stylish design enhances the look of any door style and room decor.
With Friday Lock, the user is always in control of who has access, and sharing can be easily granted through the iOS or Android app. Features include the Universal Baseplate™ which is used to mount Friday Lock over the previous lock's footprint – and it's the first such solution in the world to require only a single color-coded plate making it simple and streamlined to match to your door. No locksmith is required.
Friday Lock is the only lock that includes Bluetooth, WiFi and HomeKit technology from Apple in one product.
Friday Lock is on sale at shop.fridaylabs.net to customers in the US and Canada for RRP US $249, Australia AUD $399 and New Zealand NZD $399, Denmark 2.499 DKK , Sweden 3.299 SEK, Norway 3.199 NOK and Finland 340 EUR in Finland
ABOUT FRIDAY LABS
Friday Labs, based in London, UK, was created with a mission to modernize home automation with secure products made from premium materials that are secure, stylish and easy to use. Friday Labs has a vision for connected products that encompass functional, unobtrusive design to deliver a streamlined experience. Friday Lock is the first in a range of connected life products from Friday Labs. More information at www.fridaylabs.net
ABOUT BIG
BIG is a Copenhagen and New York based group of architects, designers, builders, and thinkers operating within the fields of architecture, urbanism, interior design, landscape design, product design, research and development. The office is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. BIG's design process always starts by identifying the key criteria of a project: What is the biggest problem – what is the greatest potential? Rather than arbitrary aesthetic or stylistic prejudice, all design decisions are based on project specific information - Information Driven Design.
Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. HomeKit is a trademark of Apple Inc.
