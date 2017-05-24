 
Milestone Announces Speakers, Agenda for 4th Annual Digital Marketing Conference, July 17-18

Engage 2017 will focus on the latest digital strategies to gain a competitive edge, better understand consumers, drive more revenue and increase ROI.
 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Milestone, a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance, today announced the speakers and agenda for their 4th annual digital marketing conference - Engage 2017 - taking place July 17 and 18 at Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Customers interested in attending the Milestone ENGAGE 2017 conference can register directly on the Milestone website by visiting: http://www.milestoneinternet.com/2017-digital-marketing-conference.aspx.

Milestone Founder and President, Benu Aggarwal, will deliver opening remarks and a keynote, Rethink strategy around the customer journey, at the conference on July 18.  Elizabeth Palomino, Head of Hospitality and Travel at Google, will also be featured with a morning keynote: The 3 'A's' of digital marketing: Audience, Automation and Attribution, and how they matter in your consumer digital journey.

Milestone is also excited to announce that Eric Papczun, President of InnerActivate and former President of Performics, the original performance SEO marketing agency, will be presenting on leadership in digital organizations.

Dr. Chris Anderson, Director of the Center for Hospitality Research at Cornell University will present the afternoon keynote: Can you benefit from poor reviews? Featuring the latest research on consumer interactions with reviews and their role in user engagement.

Other key speakers will include Milestone executives Christopher Rockett, Senior Vice President of Sales, Walter Paliska, Vice President of Marketing, and Danielle Gantos, Vice President of Customer Success. Speakers are still confirming and we expect to add additional motivating, inspiring and informative industry experts soon.

"This year's conference features an all-star lineup of industry experts who will share their views on navigating the evolving environment of digital marketing," Walter Paliska, Milestone's Vice President of Marketing, said. "Our conversations this year will revolve around several timely themes, including adapting to disruptive change, incorporating consumer behavior into the planning process, the latest available technologies, and more."

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn digital and search strategies rarely discussed in public forums and network with key influencers in the hospitality and digital marketing industries, as well as their peers.

Additional 2017 agenda highlights include:

• Case studies presented by key Milestone customers
• A moderated panel of hospitality industry luminaries
• Competitive analysis, digital marketing analysis cheat-sheets, including budgeting and audit sheet formats to help you prepare for 2018

Click to Share